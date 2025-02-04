  • Tuesday, 4th February, 2025

NNL: ABS FC  Players, Officials Involved in Auto Crash 

Featured | 2 hours ago

Hammed Shittuin Ilorin 

Some players and officials of Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Cub (ABS), Ilorin  were yesterday involved in  auto accident along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway.

Checks by THISDAY revealed that the driver of the bus, one passenger on the front seat and some players reportedly sustained injuries in the auto crash.

It was gathered that, the accident happened when the officials and players were returning to Ilorin after their weekend match against Sporting Lagos FC in 

Lagos.

Media Director of the ABS FC, Mr. Toshiba Michael,  confirmed the incident.

He said that the accident occurred along the Ogbomoso-Ilorin expressway when the team was returning to Ilorin after their match against Sporting Lagos with no life lost.

Chairman of Kwara United Football Club, Mr. Kumbi Titiloye, through the club’s General Manager, Mallam Bashir Badawiy, expressed shock over the unfortunate incident, extending heartfelt sympathy to the management and players of ABS FC.

 “This is a sad development and very unfortunate. I pray for God’s guidance and protection in all our travels,” Badawiy stated.

ABS Ilorin, a Kwara-based team, is currently competing in the 2024/25 Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

