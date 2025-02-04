  • Tuesday, 4th February, 2025

NLNG: Vandalism to Pipelines Affecting Deliveries

Business | 2 hours ago

Nigeria LNG’s  exports of liquefied natural gas have taken a hit after vandalism damaged pipelines, curtailing gas supplies to its plant, a Bloomberg report has said.

The loss of facilities due to vandalism and sabotage “impacts feedgas supplies to NLNG and delivery timelines,” the Company’s General Manager for external relations and sustainable development, Sophia Horsfall, told the news agency by email.

The country’s gas exports have been disrupted by security issues in recent years, though shipments from Nigeria LNG’s complex picked up in 2024. The latest setback comes just as demand for LNG in Europe surges, with the loss of most Russian piped gas and swiftly depleting stockpiles. The region is a key destination for Nigerian supplies.

The nation’s exports of LNG slumped about 20 per cent, ship-tracking data showed. Nigeria LNG previously declared force majeure back in October 2022 after its suppliers did the same.

