Komolafe-led African Regulators’ Forum Seeks Collaboration in 2025

The African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF) has called for collaboration and innovation in the 2025 operational year for it to achieve its stated objectives.

Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Gbenga Komolafe, who is the interim chairman of the forum, in his New Year message to members over the weekend, stated that the moment serves as an opportunity for reflection, renewal and a reaffirmed commitment to its collective goals in advancing Africa’s petroleum sector.

AFRIPERF is a collaborative initiative aimed at enhancing governance and regulatory practices in the petroleum sector across Africa. Launched in July 2024 during the Nigeria Oil and Gas Energy Week, AFRIPERF seeks to promote cooperation among regulators from various African oil and gas-producing countries, including Angola, Ghana, Liberia, The Gambia, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda, Sierra Leone and Senegal.

“In 2025, we encourage a spirit of enthusiasm, active participation, and collaboration among all members. Our objectives are ambitious, and achieving them necessitates the dedication and engagement of every participant.

“We urge all members to prioritize attendance at our quarterly hybrid meetings; your presence is crucial for fostering discussions and enhancing our decision-making processes, ensuring we remain aligned with our mission,” Komolafe urged the group.

The interim chairman emphasised the fundamental nature of inclusivity to AFRIPERF, pledging to ensure that every voice is heard and every contribution is valued.

“Together, we can cultivate an environment where every voice is heard and every contribution is valued. Let us unite to leverage our diverse strengths, share knowledge and promote best practices across the continent,” he added,

According to him, there was an urgent need to enhance training, research and innovation to build resilient regulatory institutions.

“We aim to promote uniform regulatory practices that attract investment and optimise resource management throughout Africa. Additionally, we advocate for Africa’s priorities in the global energy landscape while integrating renewable energy and emissions reduction into our policies. It is essential that we expand AFRIPERF’s reach and ensure that all members actively participate in shaping the continent’s collective future,” he added.