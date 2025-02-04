Keyamo Unveils 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction

• Northern, central states of Plateau, parts of Kaduna, others to experience delayed onset of rain

• Early rainfall expected over the southern states of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Anambra

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, Tuesday in Abuja unveiled the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to the public.

Keyamo, during the public presentation of the SCP document, revealed that the onset of rain is predicted to be delayed over the northern and central states of Plateau as well as parts of Kaduna, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Adamawa and Kwara, while early onset was expected over the southern states of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Anambra, and sections of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi.

“The rest of the country is predicted to have a normal onset,” he hinted.”

The Aviation Minister opined that highlights of the 2025 SCP as with previous years, there are pre-onset rainfall activities that should not be confused with the actual onset of the rainy season.

He said: “Those engaged in rain fall agriculture and other-rainfall dependent activities in Nigeria are therefore advised to refer to the predicted onset dates in this publication or consult NiMet for proper guidance.”

According to Keyamo, The onset of rain is predicted to be delayed over the northern and central states of Plateau as well as parts of Kaduna, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Adamawa, and Kwara. While early onset is expected over the southern states of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Anambra, and sections of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Enugu, Imo, and Ebonyi.

“The rest of the country is predicted to have a normal onset earlier than long-term average end-of-rainy season is predicted over parts of Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, FCT, Ekiti, and Ondo states.

“A delayed end of season is expected over parts of Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue, Lagos, Kwara, Taraba, Oyo, Ogun, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Anambra, and Enugu states. The predicted length of rainy season in 2025 is expected to be mostly normal across the country.”

” However, Borno and parts of Yobe states could experience shorter than normal length of season. Lagos, and Nasarawa states are likely to have longer than normal length of seasons in 2025. A normal to below-normal annual rainfall is anticipated in most parts of Nigeria compared to the long-term average.

“Parts of Kebbi, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Cross River, Lagos Abia, Akwa Ibom states, and the FCT are expected to have above-normal annual rainfall amounts.”

He further explained that high-intensity rainfall is expected in May-June that may likely result in flash floods in the coastal cities. “During the April-May-June (AMJ) season, there is a likelihood of a severe dry spell of above 15 days after the establishment of rainfall in Oyo state (Saki, Iseyin, Ogbomosho, Atisbo, Orelope, Itesiwaju, Olorunsogo, Kajola, Iwajowa and Ori Ire).

“Moderate dry spell that may last up to 15 days is likely to occur in Ekiti, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom states in the south.

“However, for the northern states, a severe dry spell that may last up to 21 days is predicted for the June-July-August (JJA) season of 2025.The Little Dry Season (LDS), also known as ‘August Break’ is predicted to begin by late July and would be severe only in parts of Lagos and Ogun states. The number of days with little or no rainfall will range between 27 to 40 days

“Moderate LDS effect is expected over parts of Ogun, Oyo, and Ekiti states. Osun, Oyo, Kwara, and parts of Ondo north are likely to experience light or mild Little Dry Season.Temperatures are expected to be generally above the long-term average across the country.

“Both daytime and nighttime temperatures are predicted to be warmer than the long-term average over most parts of the country in January, February, March, and May 2025.

“However, April day and nighttime temperatures are predicted to be generally cooler than normal, while warmer than normal temperatures are likely over most of the northern states. Details of the Prediction and the socioeconomic implications for various sectors of our national economy are contained in the document.”

Continuing, Keyamo stated that in line with the United Nations Early Warnings for All Initiative, the prediction serves as an early warning tool to stakeholders, governments at all levels, and the general public for timely preparedness against potential hazards associated with surplus or deficit rains, floods, and high or low temperatures, as well as dry spells in parts of the country, among others.