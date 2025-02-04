For SystemSpecs’ John Obaro, THISDAY Titan of the Year Award Well-deserved

Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs,John Obaro has been named Titan of the Year at the THISDAY 30th anniversary awards. Obaro was recognized for his contributions to Nigeria’s technology and financial sectors.

Over three decades, Obaro has been involved in indigenous software development. His work includes Remita, a financial technology solution used for the Treasury Single Account (TSA), and HumanManager, a workforce management software. These have played vital role in Nigeria’s digital economy.

Obaro has also spearheaded several initiatives such as the Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC) which has encouraged critical thinking and digital literacy among young Nigerians. His mentorship and advocacy for a thriving indigenous tech ecosystem continue to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs and innovators

“This recognition is not just about me; it reflects the collective effort of the incredible SystemSpecs team. We remain dedicated to developing solutions that empower businesses, individuals, and governments, proving that technology is a force for good, ” Obaro remarked.

Obaro’s other recognitions include multiple Honorary Doctorates, a Lifetime Achievement Award in Technology, and a Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). He is also a mentor and advocate for digital transformation.