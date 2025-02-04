Drug-free Delta Schools Campaign Launched in Asaba

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Government yesterday in Asaba, launched a state-wide campaign to tackle drug abuse and use of illicit substances in secondary and higher schools across the state.

The campaign is at the instance of the State Orientation and Communications Bureau with the theme, “No Drugs, Healthy Living For A Greater Future.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the campaign held at the Government House, Asaba, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, noted that the government was considering introducing drug-testing kits as a prerequisite for students seeking admission into higher institutions of learning in the state.

Citing a study published in the African Journal of Drug and Alcohol Studies, the governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, noted that illicit drug use had been linked to deviant behaviours such as truancy and stealing among young people in the state.

The government was collaborating with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other stakeholders to implement an aggressive statewide awareness campaign against drug abuse, he further disclosed.

“Starting from secondary schools across the state, the Drug-Free Delta campaign will also extend to institutions of higher learning.

“As the NDLEA Commander suggested, we will consider the proposal to use drug testing kits as a prerequisite for students’ admissions into higher institutions. Let me also add that we are going to include the primary schools,” the governor stated.

He said that the state government was working tirelessly to accelerate the completion of the rehabilitation centre at Kwale Central Hospital, which would serve as a counselling, rehabilitation and skill acquisition facility for affected individuals.

The governor called on all stakeholders, including teachers, parents and community leaders, to join the government in its fight against drug abuse to ensure a safer and healthier society.

Earlier, the Director-General of the State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, pointed out that the campaign seeks to create increased awareness on the dangers of drug abuse among young people, especially those in secondary and higher schools.

“The rising wave of drug abuse among young people is alarming. This campaign is a proactive approach to addressing the menace by educating, sensitizing and empowering youths with the necessary knowledge and skills to make informed decisions about their health and well-being,” Oghenesivbe said.

He stated that the first phase of the campaign would focus on secondary schools, with subsequent phases targeting higher institutions of learning.

In his remarks, the Delta State NDLEA Commander, Mr. Abubakar Wada, outlined the command’s efforts at combating drug abuse in the state, including a reduction in supply and demand, conducting operations on cannabis farms and destruction of illicit drugs.

He said that the proposal for drug testing kits in tertiary institutions sought to identify and provide necessary counsel and timely rehabilitation for affected victims.