Cultivating a New Generation of Environmentally Conscious Leaders to Drive Global Energy Transition 

In celebration of the International Day of Clean Energy, leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate Sahara Group joined forces with Egbin Power, the largest thermal power plant in sub-Saharan Africa, to engage students at Powerfields Secondary School, Egbin in a meaningful discourse on sustainability. Through the Creative Renewable Energy Sustainability Talent (CREST) art competition, Sahara Group aimed to spark awareness and encourage young minds to explore the world of clean and renewable energy.

The initiative was not just an art competition but a transformative experience designed to reinforce the importance of integrating sustainability into everyday thinking. It provided students with a creative platform to visually express their understanding of renewable energy adoption, its benefits, and the consequences of neglecting sustainability.

A Celebration of Creativity and Sustainability

Excitement filled the air at Powerfields Secondary School as students from Years 7 and 8 (SS1 and SS2) proudly presented their artworks for assessment by a panel of judges from Sahara Group and Egbin Power. Each piece told a unique story, translating complex energy sustainability concepts into vivid, compelling visuals.

For Sahara Group, the CREST initiative is a testament to their unwavering commitment to a sustainable future. Speaking about the competition’s vision, Ejiro Gray, Sahara Group’s Director of Governance and Sustainability, said:

“We are very intentional about our mission to encourage sustainability-focused knowledge-seeking and sharing among young and curious minds. Having an abundance of clean energy sources in our energy mix is vital for a sustainable world, on an environmental and social impact level.”

Through CREST, Sahara Group seeks to instil renewable energy accountability in young students, ensuring that sustainability is not just an abstract idea but a practically achievable goal. The initiative also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11), and Climate Action (SDG 13).

At the prize-giving ceremony, where six students were rewarded for their creative excellence, Gray reiterated “This competition does not just stimulate creativity, it also nudges our future leaders to begin to see sustainable energy security as not just an abstract phenomenon, but a practically realizable goal with deliberate thought and conscious solution-oriented applications.”

Winning Artworks: A Reflection of Sustainability Awareness

The students’ artworks reflected an impressive depth of understanding regarding sustainability issues. The winning piece, created by Sunmisola Ademosu and Divine Oladunjoye (SS1), portrayed a symbolic tree, one side thriving due to sustainable energy adoption, while the other side suffered the devastating impact of environmental degradation.

Ademosu explained their inspiration: “The tree represents the world’s fate, depending on our level of commitment to environmental accountability. One side flourishes because of sustainable practices, while the other side deteriorates due to pollution and negligence.”

Oladunjoye added: “The wind turbine and lush green leaves symbolise a thriving earth, while the CO2 emissions illustrate the consequences of irresponsible industrial activities.”

Beyond their artwork, the duo also presented a powerful poem advocating for clean energy, earning a standing ovation from the judges. The second-placed winner, Lyssa Nwagbo (SS2), captured the essence of sustainability with a detailed sketch of the planet, complete with lush greenery and a thriving ecosystem.

She was inspired by childhood memories of watching her mother care for plants: “I included a lush tree full of life atop the planet, nourished by a generous water source. My mother always told me that when you ‘feed the earth’ by preserving it with clean energy adoption, it will ‘bloom and beautify your life in more ways than you can imagine.’”

The third-placed student, Kolade Emmanuel, presented an evocative illustration of a “crying world”, weighed down by carbon emissions, yet juxtaposed with a vision of sustainability. Esther Odufuye, who finished in fourth place, developed a similar concept, portraying the stark contrast between a polluted environment and a cleaner, sustainable future.

In fifth place, Ayomide Olayade illustrated sustainable energy as a guiding beacon, using a light bulb as a metaphor for responsible environmental stewardship. The three SS2 students credited their understanding of sustainability to their school’s pro-sustainability curriculum.

A School Committed to Sustainability

The initiative was well received by Powerfields Head Administrator, Ngozi Emezue, who expressed enthusiasm about the students’ engagement: “I am very excited by this project put together by Sahara Group because it resonates with our commitment to fostering sustainable practices among our students as delineated by our 2025 Sustainability Theme.”

She further emphasised the long-term impact of such initiatives: “By providing a creative avenue for Powerfields students to express their understanding of the renewable energy transition agenda, Sahara Group has given mileage to our overall sustainability journey—not just as a school and community but also on an individualistic level.”

Emezue also reinforced the importance of sustained clean energy adoption, stating that it is key to future responsible living standards.

A Tour of Clean Energy in Action

As part of the CREST initiative, students were given a guided tour of Egbin Power’s wind turbine installations by Engineer Bashiru Mohammed (Mechanical Workshop Section Head) and Immaculate-Whyte Eli (Lighting System Team Lead).

The students witnessed first-hand how wind turbines convert wind into electricity, reinforcing the importance of renewable energy as a viable alternative to fossil fuels.

Last year, Sahara Group installed wind turbines at Egbin Power, preventing an estimated 35,793,360 grams of CO2 emissions annually. These turbines power critical security and essential services at the power plant, strengthening environmental sustainability.

Egbin Power’s CEO, Mokhtar Bounour, expressed delight at welcoming the students to the facility, stating:“Sustainability is at the core of our operations at Egbin Power, and engaging with these bright young minds strengthens our commitment to fostering awareness about clean energy. Their creativity and dedication encourage us to keep driving impactful initiatives that promote environmental responsibility and a greener future for all.”

Bounour also commended the students’ artistic expressions, remarking: “Witnessing the students’ creativity and enthusiasm was truly inspiring.”

A Future of Sustainable Energy Leadership

Egbin Power’s Corporate Communications Head, Felix Ofulue, echoed the sentiment that the initiative is shaping future sustainability leaders: “The future of sustainable energy is in very capable hands.” Ofulue also praised the CREST initiative, calling it a strategic vehicle for embedding proactive environmental awareness in young minds: “The artworks are ‘sustainably promotional’ for the cause of shaping and driving the clean energy narrative across the globe.”

He commended Sahara Group for spearheading the initiative and expressed optimism that CREST would expand to other schools and tertiary institutions.

