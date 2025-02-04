2025 NPA/GTCO LAGOS POLO:  Oba of Lagos, Dapo Ojora Cups Highlight Opening Week

The opening week of the 2025 NPA/GTCO Lagos international Polo Tournament that galloped off on a blistering note with the Chapel Hill Denham Open Cup and the Silver Cup, will hit crescendo this weekend with finals Oba of Lagos Cup Adedapo Ojora Cup respectively.

The prestigious polo fiesta that thrills over three weeks of high octane polo, will produce its first set of winners with champions emerging in Dapo Ojora Memorial Cup, the Oba of Lagos Cup and the high-stake Chapel Hill Open Cup, with individual awards to go with it.

Lagos Polo Captain, Mohammed Sani Dangote, who disclosed this, stated that the final glittering Dapo Ojora Cup, played in memory of late Nigerian polo icon and former Captain of Lagos Polo Club is billed for February 7, 2025 with Dattaku and Kaduna Clearwater Farm teams in a winner-takes-all cracker.

The royal prize of Oba of Lagos is billed to take centre stage on Saturday February 8, 2025 at the foremost Ribadu Road Polo Ground, Ikoyi, with two Lagos-based rivals, Lagos A1 Shoreline and Lagos STL teams jostling for the highly revered title.

According to the Lagos Tournament Manager, Olumayowa Ogunnusi, campaigns for honours in the opening week of the international polo tournament reputed as the biggest in Africa, will be rounded up on Sunday February 9, 2025 with the final of the event’s second biggest prize, Chapel Hill Denham Open Cup.