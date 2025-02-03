Uba Sani The Visionary and Kaduna’s New Dawn

By Zubair Abdurra’uf Idris

As the curtains drew open on a new chapter in the annals of Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani’s name became synonymous with transformation, innovation, and progress. His ascension to the helm of affairs in the state marked the beginning of a new era, characterized by unprecedented growth, development, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Now, the cheering news is that Governor Sani’s academic credentials have been further bolstered with the conferment of a Doctorate Degree in Entrepreneurship Development by the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna. Indeed, this distinguished honor is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence, his passion for entrepreneurship, and his unrelenting drive to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in Kaduna State.

For the records, Governor Sani’s visionary leadership of Kaduna State has witnessed a remarkable turnaround, with his administration’s policies and programmes yielding tangible results. The state’s economy has experienced a significant boost, with investments pouring in from various quarters. The total investment inflow into the state from May 2023 to date stands at an impressive $89,323,104, a clear indication of the confidence investors have in Governor Sani’s administration.

The creation of jobs has been another area of focus for Governor Sani’s administration. Through its various initiatives and programmes, the state government has been able to create 20,976 direct and indirect jobs, providing a lifeline for many families and contributing to the overall growth of the state’s economy.

One of Governor Sani’s most significant achievements has been his ability to tackle the security challenges that have plagued Kaduna State for years. His administration’s non-kinetic approach to addressing the issues of banditry and kidnapping has yielded remarkable results, with many communities now enjoying a sense of peace and security they had not experienced in years.

By way of example, the Birnin-Gwari axis, once notorious for its security challenges, has been transformed, with the state government’s efforts leading to a significant reduction in violent crimes. The reopening of the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari road, which had been closed for years due to security concerns, is a testament to Governor Sani’s commitment to restoring peace and normalcy to the state.

Governor Sani’s commitment to rural transformation is evident in his administration’s investments in infrastructure development. The construction of roads, bridges, and other critical projects has improved access to markets, enhanced economic opportunities, and boosted the overall quality of life for residents in rural areas. This bespeas volumes about his poor people friendliness.

As Governor Uba Sani receives his Doctorate Degree in Entrepreneurship Development, the people of Kaduna State and indeed Nigerians celebrate a leader who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and progress. His administration’s achievements are a testament to his vision, leadership, and dedication to creating a better future for all.

We congratulate Governor Uba Sani on this remarkable achievement and wish him continued success in his endeavors to transform Kaduna State. To cap it all, we are confident that his leadership will continue to inspire hope, confidence, and progress in the years to come.

*Idris is Danmasanin Birnin-Gwari