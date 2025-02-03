Nwaoboshi Files Contempt Charge Against IGP Over Alleged Attempted Arrest

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of defying a court order, which restrained law enforcement agencies from arresting or detaining him.

The Federal High Court in Abuja issued the order on July 17, 2024, in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/2916/2024 and Motion No. M/9638/2024.

The court order specifically prohibited the IGP, Nigeria Police Force, and other respondents from arresting or detaining Nwaoboshi until the final determination of the case.

Despite this ruling, Nwaoboshi claimed the police have failed to comply, prompting his legal team to initiate contempt proceedings against the IGP.

Nwaoboshi’s legal team argued that Section 72 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act empowers them to seek contempt proceedings for disobeying the court’s directive.

Describing the IGP’s actions as “an affront to the judicial system and the principles of the rule of law,” the senator vowed that the rule of law must be upheld, warning that the integrity of the judiciary is at stake if court rulings continue to be ignored.

“An order of court, whether right or wrong, must be obeyed unless set aside by the same court or overturned on appeal,” Nwaoboshi’s legal team asserted. “Refusing to comply with a judgment or restraining order constitutes contempt of court.”

Justice Kekemeke, in his order, had stated: “The respondents, either by themselves or through their officers, agents, whosoever of whatsoever designation, are hereby restrained from further arrest or detention of the applicant until the final determination of the motion on notice.”

The court had set October 28, 2024, for the hearing of the substantive motion, providing Nwaoboshi with temporary legal protection against any further law enforcement actions.

With the senator’s legal team preparing to challenge the police’s alleged defiance, the case is expected to draw significant attention due to its political and legal implications.