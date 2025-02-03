NIDCOM Boss Congratulates Amanda Azubuike on Promotion to Brigadier General in US Army

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has congratulated Amanda Azubuike on her historic promotion to Brigadier General in the United States Army.



In a statement issued by the Commission’s Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Sunday, Dabiri-Erewa lauded Azubuike’s remarkable achievement as a testament to her dedication, resilience and exceptional service.



Born in London to a Nigerian father and a Zimbabwean mother, Azubuike’s journey is a source of pride for Nigerians worldwide.

She joined the U.S. Army in 1994, becoming an aviator after completing the Army Aviation Officer Basic Course.



Over her distinguished career, she has held pivotal roles, including serving as a platoon leader, flight operations officer, and public affairs officer. She currently serves as Deputy Commanding Officer at the U.S. Army Cadet Command.



Dabiri-Erewa emphasized the significance of Azubuike’s promotion, stating, “Amanda’s elevation to Brigadier General not only shatters glass ceilings but also highlights the invaluable contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora to global advancements.”

The NiDCOM Chairman urged Nigerians worldwide to draw inspiration from Azubuike’s accomplishment, reinforcing the importance of perseverance and excellence in their respective endeavours.