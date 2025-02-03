International Fencing Federation Picks Nigerian Teenager for China High-performance Camp

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) has chosen Nigerian teenage fencer, Wisdom Okanlawon as one of five athletes from 30 African countries to attend a high-performance training camp and compete at the 2025 Cadet & Junior World Championships in Wuxi, China.

According to the FIE, the training camp, which takes place from April 1 to 12, is organised in collaboration with Olympic Solidarity and aims to identify and support top talent from across Africa, providing athletes with world-class training and competition opportunities. The camp will

bring together some of the most promising fencers from around the world.

In a statement issued by the Nigerian Fencing Federation, the 18-year-old inclusion in this elite group underscores his remarkable achievements in the sport and his potential to excel at the highest level. His selection recognizes his exceptional skill, dedication, and potential to represent Africa on the global stage. The training camp will offer Okanlawon the chance to refine his skills under the guidance

of top coaches.

After the camp, he will compete at the World Championships from April 13

to 15, where he will face off against the best junior fencers globally.

“This opportunity is a significant milestone not only for Okanlawon but also for Nigerian and African fencing. It highlights the growing recognition of African athletes in international sports and provides a

platform for Okanlawon to showcase his talent on a global scale.

Okanlawon’s journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across

the continent, demonstrating that hard work and dedication can lead to

extraordinary opportunities,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigerian Fencing Federation, Adeyinka Samuel, said the federation would continue to strive to source more opportunities for athletes to sharpen their skills.

He described Okanlawon as a homegrown fencer who has distinguished

himself and serves as a role model to others