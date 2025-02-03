  • Monday, 3rd February, 2025

7th Grammy Awards: Tinubu Rejoices With Nigerian Music Sensation, Tems, For Winning Award 

* Applauds other nominated Nigerian music stars

* Describes them as patriots who have put Nigeria in global stage through music

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Nigerian music sensation, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, on winning the Best African Music Performance award at the 67th annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The president, on behalf of the entire nation,  commended the singer for her unique artistry, which has brought pride to Nigeria on the global stage for the second time.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated the rise of a new generation of young and multi-talented Nigerian musical artists who have propelled Afrobeats to international prominence, projecting the country’s reputation as a powerhouse of musical innovation, creativity and cultural influence.

He said: “From Africa to Antarctica, Asia to Australia, Europe to the Americas, the Nigerian music industry, particularly, Afrobeats has become a source of national pride, promoting a sense of identity and self-expression while uniting people across borders.”

The president congratulated other Nigerian artists nominated for this year’s Grammy Awards including Yemi Alade, Asake, Wizkid, Lojay, Davido and Burna Boy.

President Tinubu thanked these patriots for putting Nigeria on the global map of great achievers in the music industry and for showcasing the country’s creative excellence.

His words: “You are all inspiration and role models to many young people. The nation remains deeply grateful for your contributions to music, job creation, and tourism promotion. I wish you all continued success in your musical careers.”

