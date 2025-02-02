There Are Opportunities for Young Creative minds to Explore in Nigerian Entertainment Landscape, Says Caston-Dada

Raheem Akingbolu

The Nigerian creative and media space is currently buzzing with many young Nigerians showcasing their skills and talents in photography, content creations, social media marketing among others. One of such creative minds is Olamilekan Olakunle Caston-Dada. Olamilekan is the CEO, Creative Director of iKrea8 Creative Studios and Lead Photographer of HolarmilekanShotz. A photographer, graphic designer and UI/UX expert, his journey into the creative world started 5 years ago and he’s been working hard to carve a niche for himself with his artistic process.

Speaking about his foray into the creative industry, “I started out as a Graphic Designer and later transited to Motion Graphics and UI/UX. After my graduation from Orange Academy, I had a brief internship at Kayode Olowu’s One Wild Card and later at Steve Babaeko led X3M Ideas where I was lucky to be tapped for the X3M’s prestigious IGNITE internship training after which I was fully employed. But I discovered advertising is not what I really wanted to do and opted out to pursue my photography dream. Funny enough, I self tutored myself photography by taking online classes and later learn more from friends who are professional photographers”.

Sharing his thoughts on the current wave among Nigerian Youths, the japa syndrome, “Despite the myriad of problems Nigeria is going through, there are still opportunities that abounds in the country for those who can look deeper into the chaos. Many young Nigerians are making it legally especially in the Creative and Tech Space against all the odds. Though there are several challenges been faced by young entrepreneurs in the country, especially when it comes to infrastructures and funding but one can still find his ways around it. For me, you can japa to gain more knowledge and experience but Nigeria is where the money is, this is why you see many people who have gone but are back and are now cashing out in the country. The land is not always greener on the other side, so before you Japa, have concrete plans. The Nigerian entertainment industry is growing rapidly and any smart young creative mind needs to exploit all the opportunities it presents”.

Within his short entry into the industry, he has covered the prestigious Ojude Oba Festival, Trace TV Live, Greenland Carnival, Lagos Mainland Block Party, the behind-the-scenes of Adekunle Gold ft Falz “Who Go Pay” music video production among many others.

Olamilekan whose role models in the industry include Kayode Olowu, Steve Babaeko, Sola Animashaun and Kelechi Amadi-Obi stated, “I have several certifications but I’m currently working on going back to school to get a degree in Business and also more training to improve my photography and design skills. My ultimate dream is to be one of the best photographers and content creators in Africa”.