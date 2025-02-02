Siminalayi Fubara: Golden Years of a Governor

As the governor of Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara marked his 50th birthday recently, his admirers remind all of why he is the number one citizen in the state, Vanessa Obioha writes

The accolades were numerous. From goodwill messages in newspaper adverts, and social media to penned tributes, the governor of Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara was extolled for his exceptional governance at his 50th birthday recently.

Former Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, was among those who extended his felicitations to the governor, describing him as “a leader we trust.”

“As the world celebrates one of the youngest yet pragmatic political leaders in Africa, I join millions of admirers to congratulate and celebrate him.”

He also prayed to God to grant him divine wisdom and courage to rule the people of the state.

Former Commissioner for Information, Dr. Emma Okah, described the governor as an exceptional and compassionate leader. Okah who said he was proud to identify with and wish the governor a glorious 50th happy birthday, said he is more proud because he is quietly delivering joy to Rivers people through his dedication, vision, and commitment to making a positive impact.

“Governor Fubara is an exceptional and compassionate leader, and I am proud to wish him a glorious 50th happy birthday. He is quietly delivering joy to Rivers people through his dedication, vision, and commitment to making a positive impact as a governor. May this year bring him continued success, good health, and countless moments of joy.

“While wishing him a wonderful day filled with celebrations, I pray God to grant him joyful longevity, courage and wisdom to govern Rivers State to a glorious height. Here’s to another year of remarkable accomplishments and personal fulfilment,” he said.

As the governor of a state renowned for both its oil wealth and political volatility, Fubara is no stranger to the intricacies of the political landscape. He has notably been embroiled in a dispute with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the FCT. Yet, his supporters are quick to emphasise that no smear campaign has overshadowed the governor’s achievements. They often reference John Spacey’s concept of character strengths, which highlights positive traits like behaviour, intelligence, and worldview. To them, Fubara embodies these virtues—hard work, humility, loyalty, patience, and honesty—which they believe have shaped his rise from modest beginnings to his current position of influence.

Born January 28, 1975, in Opobo to the family of Elder Joseph and Mrs. Love Fubara, he was christened Siminalayi, which in the Opobo-Ibani language translates as “the poor may beget the rich.” The name became more of a prophecy in his life’s journey than just a mere identity.

He holds a Master of Science Degree in Finance, and a second Master of Business Administration from the University of Port Harcourt after his first degree in Business Education with an Accounting option from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology. As a disciplined chartered accountant, Fubara rose through the ranks in the State Civil Service to occupy the envious position of the Accountant General.

It is often argued that Fubara is not a career politician. His acolytes easily agree because, to them, he is more of a technocrat than a politician. He is a politician of a different species, they say.

Their arguments are rooted in the exceptional qualities the governor has demonstrated in office, particularly his timeliness and trustworthiness. Supporters are quick to cite numerous examples where Fubara has exemplified these traits.

One such instance occurred during his electoral campaign when he promised to prioritize workers’ welfare. True to his word, just two days after his inauguration on June 1, 2023, he made the Rivers State Secretariat his first official stop. That same day, Fubara brought relief to civil servants whose promotions had been delayed for eight years, personally ensuring they received their long-overdue promotion letters. The sight of elated civil servants thronging their offices to collect these long-awaited letters was a testament to his commitment.

Moreover, under Fubara’s leadership, the state’s workforce now enjoys a minimum wage above the national benchmark, along with consistent Christmas bonuses, further underscoring his dedication to worker welfare.

Tardiness, apparently is not one of the makeup of the governor. Those who have worked with him described his culture of timekeeping as alluring.

“A day with him reveals his work ethics of timeliness and promptness in all dealings. He neither keeps visitors waiting nor events longer than necessary. Everything timed and regimented, he endeavours to appear in all engagements at the appointed time without fail,” his Special Adviser, Media Dr. Boniface Onyedi said.

Quite reserved, Fubara’s fans view him as a governor who remains socially connected to every segment of society. The 50-year-old governor continues to reiterate to Rivers people that it is not business as usual as governance is all about the interest of the people and thus adopted the Rivers first mantra.

“I want to say that I will still be the Fubara that you know; power will not change me. I will still make sure that what I hold dear in life remains, which is God and my respect for people. I will continue to maintain it. Power will come, power will go, but I will still remain the Fubara that you know,” the governor was quoted as saying recently.

“With your support, that Rivers State that we all yearn for, we will definitely, even if we don’t get it completely, we will put those things in place that will channel and drive us to that Rivers state with your support. That is the only thing that I know I can assure you. I will not do anything, act in any manner that will bring disgrace to myself or to every one of you who have decided and are ready to sacrifice everything for us,” he added.

Aside from being instrumental to tremendous economic growth in Rivers while serving as a civil servant, his admirers hail him for doubling his efforts as the governor of the State, showing charisma and enviable leadership in delivering monumental projects across the state in the four thematic areas namely education, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructures. He is consistently on the toes of contractors executing various projects initiated since he assumed office, pressing on them to meet specified deadlines in value for money, affirming that although Fubara is simple and humble, his will cannot be tempted or taken for granted.

Under Fubara’s leadership, his admirers point out that his government has fulfilled all contractual obligations by not owing contractors but promptly paying huge contract sums from internally generated revenue savings without borrowing. This underscores the magnitude of successes he achieved in the past 20 months as governor.

One admirable trait his allies point out is his strong will to obey the dictates of his mind rather than being bogged down by officialdom.

“Even in the face of a storm, Governor Fubara prefers peace to war. He has navigated and won the most turbulent moments without raising an arm. No wonder Silver Bird Group bestowed on him, the 2024 Man of the Year Peace Award,” Onyedi said.

Indeed, the governor has been recognised by many institutions and bestowed titles for his doggedness and mien, as he was conferred Dike Oha 1 of Etche land and many more.

As he marked his 50th birthday, the governor used the occasion to renew his vow to prioritise the development of the state, saying he would work with stakeholders to create a Rivers State that meets the aspirations of its people.

“This morning is a birthday morning. It is not a morning to discuss politics. It is morning to say I am happy, I am 50 years old, according to you. But the most important thing is: that I am celebrating my golden jubilee. It means that I have joined the league of the old men from today,” he said.

Whether he sees himself as an old man or not, his admirers are confident that he would not follow the old ways of governance in the state but infuse fresh ideas that will make Rivers the envy of all.