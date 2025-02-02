NACAT:Fight against Corruption, Fight for Better Nigeria

*Opens its Uyo South-South office

The Network Against Corruption and Trafficking Initiative (NACAT), weekend, unveiled its South-South regional office in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

In his opening remarks at the ceremony, the NACAT Initiative South-South Regional Director, Michael Ekpo, said he was filled with joy to be saddled with the responsibility of leading the movement against corruption and trafficking in Nigeria.

“I recognise the leadership of the NACAT Initiative the person of Mr Fejiro Oliver Tega the Executive Director (Investigation) and every member of the NACAT Initiative.

“I also celebrate each and every one of you here, your presence demonstrates your keen interest and commitment to wipe out corruption in our country and to promote transparency and accountability,” he said.

According to him, “As Nigerians we have one common enemy, corruption. It is the reason behind our failed educational system, it is the reason behind our failed healthcare system, it is the reason our youths roam the streets unemployed, it is the reason why our shared wealth is in the hands of a few while the rest of the populace live in abject poverty and lack, while some feed off the crumbs that fall off their table.”

He said the fight against Nigeria is a fight for a better Nigeria.

“This is a fight against corruption, a fight for a better Nigeria, a fight for accountability and transparency, where we make our leaders understand that we placed them in those positions of leaderships for the good of all and so they are accountable and responsible to us, not responsible to themselves, not responsible to their families and not responsible to any cabal,” Ekpo said.

He noted that “as an agency we are going all out to bring down this common enemy of ours, corruption.

“I implore us all to join forces together as we tackle this great enemy.”

“And to our leaders, I would love to reiterate the words of the US president Donald Trump who said, I read: “it is plain to say, if you want freedom take pride in your country, if you want democracy hold onto your sovereignty and if you want peace love your nation. Wise people always put the good of their own people and their own country first. “The future does not belong to globalist the future belongs to patriarchs, the future belongs to sovereign and independent nations, who protect their citizens”, he said.