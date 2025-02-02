Boko Haram: Zulum Donates N30m to Family of Slain Army Officer, Alari

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has donated N30 million to the family of the late Army Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Ebisingha Alari, who lost his life in the ongoing battle against Boko Haram insurgents in the Timbuktu Triangle recently.



The donation was made personally to the wife of the late officer by the governor yesterday in Maiduguri.

Zulum extends his condolences to the family of Lt. Col. Alari and all others who have lost their lives fighting to restore peace in Borno State.



“Yesterday, we sent a high-level state government delegation to the funeral. However, I felt the need to personally extend my condolences on behalf of the government and people of the state,” Zulum said.

He added: “Let me also extend my condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in the cause of the fight against terrorism in Borno and all parts of the northeast.”



“We are also presenting a token donation of N30m for his immediate family to purchase a house because I was told that Lt Col Alari doesn’t own a personal house. I want to assure you that apart from this, we will continue to offer support to you and the families of our fallen heroes who have put their lives in defence of our country,” Zulum stated.

The presentation was made in the presence of the Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Waidi Shuaibu, Sector 2 Commander, and Major General Chieiebere Ejike. Also present are Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan and House of Representatives members Engr Bukar Talba and Ahmed Jaha.



Other State Government officials who attended the presentation include the Deputy Chief of Staff, Babagana Malumbe; Commissioners; Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mustapha Ali Busuguma; Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Brigadier Gen. Abdullahi Sabi Ishaq (rtd); and Chairman of Damboa Local Government, Ali Mohammed Kauji among other senior officers.