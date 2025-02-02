An Artistic Celebration of African Culture

Yinka Olatunbosun

Inside Rele Gallery, Ikoyi, a sprawling array of artworks awaits. From warm-coloured, motif-layered paintings to large abstract pieces, the walls pulsate with the vibrant energy of young African creatives. This emotional resonance, cultivated over the years since the show’s inception in 2015, is unmistakable—a reflection of the power of art to evoke and connect.

More importantly, it’s an exhibition that keeps pace with Rele Gallery’s commitment to artist development in Africa, marking the return of the acclaimed Young Contemporaries series. The show, renowned for mentoring and promoting early-career artists from Africa, showcases the boundless capacity of art to unite people across cultures. On January 18, a special opening event drew a large crowd of young art collectors, who gathered in an atmosphere of camaraderie, raising their glasses to the beauty of visual expressions.

Six young African artists from Nigeria, South Africa, and Zimbabwe presented a rich mosaic of culture, identity, and shared experiences in their pieces. Marking a decade of nurturing young talents, the Rele Arts Foundation celebrates its 10th edition of the Young Contemporaries project against the backdrop of the exhibition. The artworks on display were born out of a residency in Ekiti State, and are deeply rooted in the region’s history and cultural richness. Exploring themes such as identity, migration, and cultural preservation, the young artists showcased their diverse artistic styles using various mediums. Through this exhibition, the Rele Arts Foundation reaffirms its commitment to empowering emerging artists and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Africa.

Nzubechukwu Ozoemena, a trained architect turned artist, is showing seven pieces that blend figuration and abstraction. His beautiful pieces speak to universal themes of grief and solidarity in layered abstract composition like “Fellowship with the Downtrodden.” Using religious iconography, his works resonate with shared human experiences. His works also explored themes of hope, family, and resilience, as seen in his piece titled “Moment of Joy, Why Won’t I Find Rest?”

As for Chinecherem Ifedilichukwu, his works delve into transgenerational cultural transmission using traditional textile techniques.

Shariff Bakare, a mixed-media experimental artist, critiques globalised economies through a piece like “Export Only” which addresses how Nigeria’s natural and human resources are often exported without benefiting the country. “Our gems and treasures are labeled ‘export only,’ and our youths are following the same trend. This shouldn’t be normalised,” he said.

Bakare, a visual artist with specialty in sculptures from the University of Lagos noted that his current body of works are very experimental, while crediting his creative growth to his residency experience in Ekiti, where he explored gemstones and nature.

Progress Nyandoro from Zimbabwe blends her Shona roots with Ekiti influences in her vibrant textile pieces. Her artwork, Mutambo (Game) 2024, captures the essence of traditional wrestling she witnessed during the Ekiti Art Festival. “It’s a cultural exchange between Shona traditions and Nigerian heritage,” she noted.

Similarly, David Oba-Fidelis combines the mundane with the magical in his semi-autobiographical pieces. His standout work, “When Time Stood Still,” evokes the nostalgia of childhood games. “I explore memories and a sense of belonging,” he explained, using Dutch wax fabric as a backdrop for his narratives.

Tshepo Sizwe Phokojoe, inspired by the Bantu migration, uses jute sackcloth installations to map the shared history of African migration. In “Destination,” Phokojoe delves into the dynamics of human migration and cultural exchange. “I sought to uncover the shared threads that bind African nations,” he began. “My exploration of the Bantu migration—the largest migration that spanned from the borders of Cameroon and Nigeria to East Africa—piqued my curiosity about movement and cultural exchanges.”

The Young Contemporaries 2025 exhibition transcends a showcase of talent; it ignites a dialogue on African identity, celebrates shared histories, and bridges cultural divides.