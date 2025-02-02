Access Bank Appoints Uche Orji as Independent Non-Executive Director

Ejiofor Alike

Access Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Uche Orji as an Independent Non-Executive Director of its flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc effective from January 7, 2025, following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).



According to a statement issued by the Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, the appointment reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing its governance practices and ensuring a diverse and experienced board.

The statement, which was released yesterday by the Head of Media Relations, Access Holdings Plc, Olakunle Aderinokun, described Orji as “a renowned investment banking professional, information technology entrepreneur, and finance expert with three decades of professional and board experience.”



Orji, the statement said, is the Co-founder and Partner of Titangate Capital Management, an equity firm that invests in deep-tech, enterprise software, semiconductors, hardware, and artificial intelligence companies.



“He is the Founder and Director of Vitesse Africa Limited, an investment advisory firm focused on African energy, technology, and infrastructure sectors. He serves as an Executive Board member and investor in Ultrasafe AI, an artificial intelligence/IT development firm that maintains strategic collaborations with leading technology companies. He also sits on the Board of Private Infrastructure Development Group, London, and chairs the Risk Committee,” the statement explained.



The statement added that Orji had served as the founding Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

According to the statement, he held positions as Managing Director and Senior Analyst at UBS Securities Limited New York and Managing Director and Head of European Technology/Semiconductor Equity Research at JP Morgan Securities, London.



The statement further noted that Orji had also served as Executive Director/Portfolio Manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, London.

“Earlier in his career, he was Acting Financial Controller at Diamond Bank Limited and an Audit Trainee at Arthur Andersen & Co. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Port-Harcourt and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School,” the statement added.



Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of the Bank, Mr. Paul Usoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), stated that Orji’s appointment, which was based on his exceptionally rich professional, academic, and corporate board experience, “will be invaluable to the Bank as we continue to pursue our strategic objectives.”



“We are confident that his addition to the Board would further enrich the quality of our decision-making process, enabling us to deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders.

“His appointment has been made in accordance with the Bank’s internal policies and has been notified to all relevant regulatory authorities underscoring our commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance.

“On behalf of the Board, Management, and staff, I warmly welcome Mr. Orji to the Board and look forward to his contributions towards our goal of becoming one of the top 5 African Banks in the shortest possible time,” Usoro explained.