Olumide House Wins LAGGS 2025 Annual Inter-house Sports  

Blue House, penultimate Thursday, emerged winner of the 2025 Annual Inter-house Sports Festival of the Lagos Anglican Girls’ Grammar school, Surulere.

The inter-house sports festival, which was co-hosted by the school’s 1982 set, was organised in a pomp and pageantry atmosphere. It saw junior and senior girls of the school compete for honours in a very friendly atmosphere.

Parents and old students of the school turned out colourfully in their numbers to cheer the pupils and also add vibes to the occasion.

At the end of a keen competition among the houses, Olumide House (Blue) emerged the overall winner, after amassing 9 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

Fagbemi House (Green), which led in the heat, came second with 8 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals. Ayedun House (Purple) was third with 4 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Showande House (Red), with 4 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals, was fourth, while in fifth place was Oluwole House (Pink), after a cumulation of 3 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze medals.

Obasa House (Yellow) came in the rear with just 1gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals to be placed in sixth position.

Some of the highlights of the Inter-house sports festival were the calisthenics, football match final, egg and spoon, invitation school relay boys and girls.

They also had tug of war, staff race, old girls race, management race, parents race, amongst many others.

The Chairperson of the day, Mrs. Augustina Makasy, who also doubles as President, LAGGSOGA UK and Ireland branch, thanked the old girls for turning out in their numbers to cheer the students and their overall contribution to the development of the school.