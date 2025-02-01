Niger to Digitalize Govt Activities

Laleye Dipo in Minna

For better efficiency and performance the Niger State government is soon to digitise its activities.

A proposal to this effect is already being considered by a government committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman.

The proposal presented to the government by the Central Securities Clearing System CSCS is also to strategically digitise all government activities and work place for governance, improve security and enhance, digital framework.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago who welcomed the proposal, said it would add value to governance and therefore gave the government scribe committee two weeks to study the concept and submit a report with a view to making the administration enter into a contract for its implementation.

“This idea is coming at a time this administration is trying to move from manual filing system to electronic and swift system to promote ease of doing business, governance, and for transparency and accountability,” Bago declared.

The Executive Director, Central Securities Clearing System, Mr. Adeyinka Shonekan, said the electronic document system proposal is in line with the development plans Governor Bago has for Niger State adding that the concept “will ensure security, rapid growth, youth empowerment and economic development.”