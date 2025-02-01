NACCIMA President, Oye Emerges Organised Private Sector Chairman

Dike Onwuamaeze

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, has been elected as the Chairman of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN).

Oye brings over 34 years of legal and business expertise to his role as Chairman of the OPSN.



His extensive background encompasses leadership positions within various sectors, including his current role as President of NACCIMA, where he has been instrumental in catalyzing economic collaboration and development.

In his new capacity, Oye will lead the OPSN, an umbrella organization composed of key stakeholders including NACCIMA, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), and the National Association of Small Scale Industries (NASSI) and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN). Together, these organizations represent a significant portion of Nigeria’s economic landscape.



“Under Oye’s guidance, the OPSN aims to push for robust policy advocacy, foster stakeholder collaboration, and drive initiatives that enhance Nigeria’s competitive edge in the global market. His proven track record of leading multiple successful trade missions to significant economies such as the USA, UK, China, and various African nations demonstrates his commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s trade and investment opportunities,” Mr. Sola Obadimu, Director General of NACCIMA, who made the announcement said in a statement.



According to Oye, “Taking on the role of Chairman of OPSN is both an honour and a profound responsibility. I am deeply committed to ensuring that the private sector’s voice is not only heard but is also a fundamental contributor to Nigeria’s economic narrative. Together, we will embrace innovative approaches to tackle the challenges we face and leverage the opportunities that lie ahead.”



Oye’s multifaceted career, featuring his distinguished roles in law, energy, real estate, and technology, showcases his versatility and commitment to social impact investing, particularly in youth entrepreneurship and women’s talent development. As OPSN Chairman, he is expected to harness his vast experience to further propel the private sector’s role in national prosperity.



“NACCIMA would like to extend its gratitude to the outgoing leadership of MAN for their commendable service in steering the OPSN Secretariat over the past two years, during which significant strides were made in policy advocacy and stakeholder collaboration,” the NACCIMA DG added.