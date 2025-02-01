M.A.D Solutions Unveils New Initiative For Creators

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Building on its recent groundbreaking partnership with TikTok, M.A.D Solutions, Africa’s trailblazing digital distribution and content management company, has disclosed another transformative initiative—“M.A.D Solutions for Creators”—in partnership with global content giant YouTube.

This partnership evolved from M.A.D Solutions’ established Sound Recording and Audio Visual (SRAV) Partnership with YouTube, which previously focused on asset management, monetisation and rights management for official artist channels via M.A.D Solutions Content Owner.

The new engagement expands this ecosystem with an Affiliate Content Owner For Creators “M.A.D Solutions Creators” integrating niche creators such as podcasters, lifestyle influencers, reality TV producers, and experts in travel, fashion, beauty, and more.

This puts M.A.D Solutions in position as a YouTube Creator Services Provider (CSP), setting new benchmarks for supporting creators in various aspects of their YouTube Journey, Such as Content Production, Optimisation, Monetisation, and Audience Engagement.

In a statement issued by Bugwu Aneto-Okeke founder M.A.D Solutions, he stated that M.A.D Solution is not only reshaping the digital landscape but also ensuring that creators, regardless of their niche, have access to funding, strategies, and the global platforms needed to amplify their voices.

“Our vision has always been to bridge technology and creativity to unlock opportunities for creators in Africa and beyond. With ‘M.A.D Solutions for Creators,’ we are not only reshaping the digital landscape but also ensuring that creators, regardless of their niche, have access to funding, strategies, and the global platforms needed to amplify their voices.”