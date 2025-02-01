Gtext Holdings Goes Digital, Announces New Innovations

Vanessa Obioha

As part of its mission to revolutionise the real estate sector, Gtext Holdings has announced the launch of a digital platform for its subsidiaries, Gtext Lands and Homes. The digital platform is expected to simplify property acquisition. Prospective buyers can now explore, select, and secure their dream properties entirely online, redefining convenience in real estate.

“For us at Gtext Holdings, we always set the pace in real estate. And the new phase we are going into is how we can ensure all our clients can get products from us without having a third party or visiting the office,” said the MD of Gtext Homes, Farouq Usman. “What we have done is go through the manual process, find out what the errors and challenges are and come up with a digitalised platform that is user-friendly so clients can get the best of services from real estate.”

“The era of coming into the office to sign documents and allocating lands has passed,” added the Acting MD of Gtext Land Solagbade Adeoye. “All you have to do is scan the QR code which is printed on our flyer. That will take you to the website where you can check every available land. All our available lands are online now so you can check online, get the coordinates, and make your choice of lands you want to buy. The system generates your receipt and deed of assignment. It is a seamless service that we are bringing to your doorstep.”

Other innovations introduced by the company include the Exclusive Reward Points System, where customers reward points with each transaction, which can be redeemed for discounts, exclusive perks, or added property incentives; the Gtext ATM Cards, which provide customers a convenient way to manage their rewards, track transactions, and enjoy increased financial flexibility. The company also introduced the Gtext Acreage which allows prospective clients to buy lands in bulk.

One notable development of the company is its decision to name a golf range and street after Dr Cosmas Maduka, the founder of Coscharis Group. According to the chairman of Gtext Homes, Stephen Akintayo, it is important to celebrate accomplished individuals who have had a positive influence and impact on the economy while they are alive.

“We are built on the principle of integrity, doing things right…we intend to name a street after him even in some of our estates in the United States. We have presented a letter to him and we will have the unveiling event on March 15.”

In addition to these innovations, Gtext Lands and Homes have amplified its visibility with 18 strategically placed billboards across Lagos and Abuja, reinforcing its presence and commitment to driving innovation in Nigeria’s real estate sector.