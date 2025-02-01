FG Reveals Plans for New Initiative on Girl-child Education

* Relaunches $1.28bn World Bank partnership campaign

Kuni Tyessi

The Federal Government has disclosed that it has concluded plans to introduce a new initiative for girl-child education and with emphasis on girls living in hard-to-reach locations, as well as rural areas.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, who disclosed this at the relaunch of MADUBI campaign, with the theme ‘Empowering adolescent girls through AGILE’, said the journey to get every girl-child on board is far from over.

She revealed that the programme, which is targeted at providing the opportunity for education and vocational training, will be named LUMINA.

The minister stated that it will not only target girls, but also their mothers and others who have dropped out from school for various reasons.

According to her, “Our journey is far from over. We are coming up with another programme, another initiative that targets girls in hard-to-reach locations and rural areas and will provide them with an opportunity of education and vocational training, thereby empowering them.

“This programme to be launched is not only for the girl child, but also for their mothers. It will also cater for girls that have dropped out of school for one reason or the other. We have names that project LUMINA.”

In her speech, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba, said the World Bank Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), which is a $1.28 million flagship programme, has not only continued to address the multifaceted barriers faced by girls, particularly in marginalized and underserved communities, but has succeeded in creating safe learning environments, and introducing flexible learning models that cater to children who have been excluded from traditional schooling.

She said all hands must be on deck towards renewing a national commitment, as well as collaboration in working together to ensure that the vision of every girl in school and learning becomes a reality.

“Together, we can transform the education landscape in Nigeria, empower the next generation of girls, and build a brighter, more prosperous future for all.

“The World Bank Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) is a $1.28 flagship programme addressing the multifaceted barriers faced by girls, particularly in marginalized and underserved communities in completing their secondary education,” she said.

The AGILE National Coordinator, Amina Haruna, said the relaunch of the programme cannot be over emphasized as already, there has been an increase in enrolment, retention and completion to secondary school level of 3.9 million girls.

She added that more than 460,949 furniture has been provided in the beneficiary states, and a recruitment, as well as the development of 16,232 teachers with 50% of them being female.

“The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project has been a transformative journey-one that has touched the lives of millions and continues to drive change in communities across the nation.

“We have constructed and completed over 200 Junior and Senior Secondary Schools, renovated 8,800 WASH/toilet facilities with boreholes and solar facilities,” Haruna said.

The MADUBI campaign will leverage various communication channels, embedding social norm messages across multiple platforms, including radio and television drama series,

Movies, billboards, popular radio and television programmes, social media, print media, religious sermons, community sensitizations and outreaches, T-shirts and merchandise.