Coscharis Motors Resumes Tuition-free Training Academy

Bennett Oghifo

Coscharis Motors recently reopened its training academy for admission into its one year training programme in automobile technical engineering, which is free of all cost at its CG Eko, Ikeja outlet as part of its corporate social responsibility investment aimed at giving back to the society.

According to Mr. Cosmas Junior Maduka, Executive Director, Aftersales & Special Duties, Coscharis Group, the main objective of the academy is to deliver human resources to fill the vacuum created by the dearth of professional automobile technicians, who are needed to support the fast, innovatively growing automotive industry and minimize foreign capital flight resulting from engaging expatriates.

Initially, the Coscharis Academy debuted in 2013 as a public private initiative in partnership with Lagos State Government and has successfully graduated over a hundred trainees (both males & females) till date. Importantly, these graduates have been either absorbed into Coscharis, other automobile companies or become self-employed. “Coscharis has always been driven by its Corporate Vision Statement “To build an institution that is timeless in its relevance” and to remain timeless, we needed to plough back resources in local human capital development that translates to supporting the government human capacity drive and equipping interested but financially challenged employable market; which in turn, contribute to the overall economy of Nigeria,” enthused Mr. Cosmas Junior Maduka.

Dr. Omowunmi Wale-Okusi, Group Head, Human Resources & Administration, Coscharis Group, stated that for the current diet, Coscharis admitted 25 trainees expected to graduate in October 2025 at the completion of the three months theoretical and nine months practical training spread over 4 quarters with an industrial training experience at the Coscharis Head Office in Awoyaya, Lagos. The five top performers will receive automatic employment at Coscharis, which has been the tradition ab initio.

Coscharis Group believes in equal opportunity “therefore, while admission and training is at no cost, the programme is designed to reflect diversity, equity and inclusion of individuals interested in acquiring competency in the automotive technical field.” She further reiterated the objective of Coscharis by this project to include eradicating poverty, enhancing a decent work place while creating economic growth in line with Sustainable Development Goals”.

Candidates cut across all fields but must have a flair for technical skill development and not necessarily graduates of tertiary institutions.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Micheal Onyewuchi, Aftersales Manager, Coscharis Motors – 0812 290 3252 or

Mr. Felix Adepinye, Technical Training Manager, Coscharis Motors – 0803 478 1994

Coscharis Motors is the automobile representatives for JLR, BMW, Grenadier, Ford, Renault and Geely with sales and aftersales dealerships across Nigeria including Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Uyo. These dealerships are equipped with extensive showrooms and aftersales facilities managed by well trained professionals and expert technicians.