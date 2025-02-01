Arsenal, Man City Clash in Premier League Showdown on Showmax

Arsenal and Manchester City face-off in the biggest match of the weekend, with both sides needing a win to keep pace in the title race. Arsenal battled to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolves last week despite going down to 10 men after Myles Lewis-Skelly’s controversiala first-half red card. Mikel Arteta’s men remain six points behind Liverpool and will look to close the gap when they host City at 5:30 pm tomorrow, streaming live on Showmax.

City secured a 3-1 comeback win against Chelsea in their last outing, their fourth victory in five league games. Pep Guardiola’s men are finding form at the right time, climbing back into the top four. A win at the Emirates could put them firmly back in the hunt.

Liverpool will look to tighten their grip on top spot when they visit Bournemouth today. The league leaders cruised past Ipswich 4-1 last weekend and could extend their lead if Arsenal and City cancel each other out. Fans can stream the game live on Showmax at 4:00 pm.

Manchester United scraped a 1-0 win at Fulham but continue to struggle. They’ll hope to improve their home form against Crystal Palace tomorrow. Chelsea, now sixth after another poor result, will try to turn things around against West Ham on Monday.

Elsewhere, Tottenham’s season went from bad to worse after a 2-1 home loss to Leicester. Newcastle bounced back from defeat to beat Southampton 3-1 and will aim to build momentum against Fulham.