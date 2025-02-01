  • Saturday, 1st February, 2025

Arsenal, Man City Clash in Premier League Showdown on Showmax

Sport | 9 hours ago
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City is challenged by Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on April 26, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City is challenged by Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on April 26, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester City face-off in the biggest match of the weekend, with both sides needing a win to keep pace in the title race. Arsenal battled to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolves last week despite going down to 10 men after Myles Lewis-Skelly’s controversiala first-half red card. Mikel Arteta’s men remain six points behind Liverpool and will look to close the gap when they host City at 5:30 pm tomorrow, streaming live on Showmax.

City secured a 3-1 comeback win against Chelsea in their last outing, their fourth victory in five league games. Pep Guardiola’s men are finding form at the right time, climbing back into the top four. A win at the Emirates could put them firmly back in the hunt.

Liverpool will look to tighten their grip on top spot when they visit Bournemouth today. The league leaders cruised past Ipswich 4-1 last weekend and could extend their lead if Arsenal and City cancel each other out. Fans can stream the game live on Showmax at 4:00 pm.

Manchester United scraped a 1-0 win at Fulham but continue to struggle. They’ll hope to improve their home form against Crystal Palace tomorrow. Chelsea, now sixth after another poor result, will try to turn things around against West Ham on Monday.

Elsewhere, Tottenham’s season went from bad to worse after a 2-1 home loss to Leicester. Newcastle bounced back from defeat to beat Southampton 3-1 and will aim to build momentum against Fulham.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.