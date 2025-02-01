ADC Blames Nigeria’s Woes on Bad Elections

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, has blamed bad elections in Nigeria for the country’s woes.

He stated this at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM), Justice Group of Nigeria (JGN) and Farmers Club of Africa (FARMSCOA), at the party’s national headquarters on Friday, in Abuja.

According to Nwosu, due to bad elections both Nigerians and businesses are leaving the country to other parts of the world.

“For the last 25 years, our democracy has continued to struggle. This has given us in ADC serious concern, as elections after elections have continued to produce very uncomplimentary outcomes, which have affected the quality of governance. This has manifested in different ways and affected the health and general well-being of our people and the country.

“Our country, Nigeria, seems to be a state at war with itself. Young men and women have continued to desert the country, not only to Europe, America, and Asia but also across other countries in Africa. Businesses and investors have also joined the exodus. Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world,” he said.

He noted that his statement was from findings carried out by the party.

Nwosu stated that as a transformational political party, the ADC set up a study group to dissect why, in spite of the many brilliant individuals in the country, “we are getting the wrong end of democratic governance.”

He stressed: “Top on our findings is that the political party has continued to constitute the weakest link in the chain of the democratic system in Nigeria. As is well known, the strength of any system is determined by its weakest link.

” Nigeria is fast becoming a desert as far as investment is concerned and a dungeon in terms of criminal activity and corruption.

“Therefore, with a very warm handshake, we welcome the members of the Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM), Justice Group of Nigeria (JGN and Farmers Club of Africa (FARMSCOA), as they join us in an effort to build a viable, resilient, people-centered political party that will stand the test of time.

” I have no doubt that in less than three months, we will be able to get volunteers and over 20 million willing members who are ready to stand up and be counted.

“Our goal is to build a self-sustaining party with over 20 million members willing to pay their monthly membership dues of Five Hundred Naira (N500) and whose interests are not about self but Nigeria.”

In his address, the National Chairman, COPDEM, Twang Pam, in his speech said he recognised the urgent need to mobilise like minds through structured and coordinated approach.

“Today, as we formalise a strategic alliance between the Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), we also recognise the urgent need for a structured, coordinated, and disciplined approach to mobilising civil society and progressive forces across Nigeria.

“It is in this light that we introduce the ‘Directorate of Mobilisation, Civil Societies and Progressives Engagements’ a critical organ dedicated to uniting like-minded groups, activists, and organisations in a common mission: building a politically engaged citizenry that will drive democratic change at all levels of governance.”

Speaking further he said, “For too long, Nigeria’s civil society and progressive forces have operated in silos. This has weakened the opposition, scattered our collective energy, and allowed the status quo to persist.

“This must change. The directorate will serve as a bridge—bringing together advocacy groups, grassroots movements, and political actors under a unified structure that can effectively challenge power, influence policies, and drive electoral victories.”

He urged opposition not to remain fragmented, adding that “as opposition forces across Nigeria—we must move beyond fragmentation. This is the time to consolidate our strengths, unify our efforts, and build a truly formidable opposition.”

He also noted that as a political group, they have 17 executive members in every state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the 774 local governments and all their wards excluding their members and that they are going to mobilise this number to support the ADC.

On his part, the National President of the Farms Club of Africa (FARCOA), Alhaji Ahmed Mustapha in his part promised to mobilise over 500,000 in the FARCOA to work for the ADC.

The President of a non- governmental organisation (NGO), Justice Group of Nigeria (JGN), Roseline Godwin, was represented by her deputy.