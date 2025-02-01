A Glimpse at Nigerian Nominees at 67th Grammys

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Cips of Burna Boy’s historic performance at the last Grammy Awards ceremony surfaced online ahead of the 67th Grammys taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles tomorrow.

Since he won the Grammy back in 2021, Burna Boy has remained on the Awards roll call. For the 2025 Grammys, he secured a nomination the second time in the Best African Music Performance category for his single ‘Higher.’

Interestingly, eight Nigerian artistes including Davido, Yemi Alade, Lojay, Tems, Rema, Asake and Wizkid, were nominated in total to contend for two prestigious categories: the Best African Music Performance and the Best Global Music Album.

The Best African Music Performance category has all Nigerian talent, featuring nominations for Yemi Alade’s “Tomorrow,” Asake’s “MMS” with Wizkid, Chris Brown’s “Sensational” featuring Davido and Lojay, and Tems’ “Love Me Jeje.”

Already, Nigerians eagerly expect one of its music stars to bring home the Gramophone for the Best African Music Performance, with some of the country’s biggest stars dominating the category this year.

Though Burna Boy has strong potential to win, given his previous Grammy success and strong global fan base, many, owing to the Grammy tradition, believe this could be Davido’s first win for the Chris Brown assisted work, ‘Sensational’.

Tems, already a Grammy winner through her recognition on Future’s “Wait For U,” adds a fresh dimension to this year’s Grammy hopefuls. Tems contending with three nominations across different categories make her a major.

With her debut album, “Born in the Wild”, Tems, who is also in the race for the Best Global Music Album, stands out as her multiple nominations signal wide acclaim, maybe.

Tems’ nomination in the R&B category with her song “Burning” —the first of its kind by an African also stands to be a turning point for Nigerian music if she emerges winner. Also in the Best Global Music Album is Rema, for his sophomore album HEIS.

Rema’s chance hangs in the balance in this category dominated by global contenders, with albums from Matt B (USA) and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (UK), Ciro Hurtado (Peru), and Antonio Rey (Spain).