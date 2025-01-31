Nickelodeon Rallies Viewers for Fun, Family Entertainment in February

Nickelodeon is turning up the fun with a jam-packed lineup guaranteed to entertain the entire family in February.

According to a statement, viewers are to get ready for a thrilling mix of brand-new episodes, exciting stunts, and must-watch premieres that will have everyone glued to their screens.



“From epic superhero showdowns to hilarious underwater antics, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Viewers are to grab the popcorn, round up the family, and get set for a month full of laughter, action, and unforgettable moments in DStv Channel 305 and GOtv Channel 87,” the statement said.



For instance, in the transformers EarthSpark, viewers are to get ready for an action-packed adventure as a new generation of Transformers—Earth’s first-born robots—team up with the humans who welcome them, proving that family goes beyond just blood. In season three, the stakes are higher than ever when a massive dome traps the Decepticons in the town of Witwicky. But can it hold them for long?



For the Henry Danger: Danger Force, Nickelodeon’s favourite superheroes are back! Watch Henry Danger and Danger Force collide in an action-packed stunt marathon guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.



In the SpongeBob SquarePants, the world’s most lovable sea sponge is back with brand-new ‘misadventures’! From flipping Krabby Patties to tackling driving school, SpongeBob is ready for some underwater mayhem.



Also, the Smurfs are back and Smurfier than ever! Join our beloved blue characters as they go on all new adventures that will push the charm, absurdity, and humour of the original series to even greater heights!

Life equally gets wild when human girl Clawdeen discovers Monster High, a school where jaw-dropping surprises lurk around every corner, and anything is possible, literally!



The Henry Hart’s life as a hero in Dystopia gets turned upside down when Missy Martin, an obsessed superfan, enters the picture. Can he handle the fame and the unexpected twist that awaits?

Packed with laughter, chills, and edge-of-your-seat thrills, this is one movie you simply can’t miss!



The special stunt brings back-to-back episodes of The Fairly OddParents filled with wishes gone wrong and hilarious adventures, including special episodes of The Fairly OddParents Wishology.



Tune in every weekday to jump into the magical, zany world of Timmy Turner and his fairy godparents every weekday from Monday, 13 January, to Friday, 14 February, at 18:30 WAT on NickToons DStv Channel 308 and GOtv Channel 86.



Viewers can also join the teenage Patrick as he hosts his own hilariously bizarre talk show filled with wacky antics and family fun while Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey are back with even more epic action! Join them as they rise from the sewers to tackle everything from rogue Mechazoids to a citywide storm! With April O’Neil by their side, these turtles bring humour, heart, and serious ninja skills to the streets of NYC.



Adventure Bay’s getting a new airport, and the launch does not go without a hitch. It is up to the Paw Patrol to make sure everything runs smoothly. Blaze and the Monster Machines follows the animated adventures of Blaze, the world’s greatest monster truck, and his best pal and driver, AJ, as they race through the exciting world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math!



Get ready to build, dig, and play with Rubble and his construction pup family! The crew has moved to Builder Cove, and there is always something new to be built.