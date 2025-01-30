Tinubu Seeks Gender-Responsive Approach to Climate Change, Says Minister

The federal government of Nigeria under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated its commitment to a gender-responsive approach to climate change where women, children and vulnerable groups, can be empowered not just as victims, but active agents of change.

This was contained in the remarks of the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, on Tuesday at the Nigeria Climate Change Forum, with the theme ‘Accelerating the Transition Towards A Net Zero Future in Africa’ held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

According to the minister, climate change is an undeniable global crisis that impacts every aspect of our lives and its effects are not felt equally across societies.

Noting that Africa is most affected continent, she stated that women and children particularly those in vulnerable and underserved communities are most disproportionately affected, adding that their roles as caretakers, food providers, and economic contributors make them integral to climate resilience, yet they often face the harshest consequences.

The minister said: “It is my duty to ensure that the voices of women and children are heard, and their unique needs addressed in climate action and policy development in achieving a more inclusive, sustainable and just transition.

“Climate change increases existing gender inequalities, particularly in developing countries like ours, where women are the primary stakeholders in agriculture, water management, and household energy.

“It may interest you to note that women represent 70% of small-holder farmers in Nigeria and are making giant strides in the blue economy, digital economy, creative and emerging economy and other sectors.”

The minister listed areas where the ministry has committed to gender inclusive climate change under the visionary leadership President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Nigeria has committed to a comprehensive climate action framework and establishment of a green economy as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda. Accordingly, my Ministry is focused on integrating gender lens into Nigeria’s climate change response and energy transition, ensuring that women and children are at the center of our climate resilience efforts.

“I am proud to share the following initiatives that the Ministry of Women Affairs is actively pursuing to mitigate the impact of climate change on women and children:

“Empowering Women in Climate-Smart Agriculture: We are committed to equipping one million women with the skills and knowledge needed to adopt sustainable farming practices that enhance food security and resilience to climate-induced shocks.

“Training Households in Clean Cooking Solutions: We will provide training for one million households on using clean cooking technologies, such as clean cookstoves, to reduce both health risks and environmental impact.

“Supporting Women-Led SMEs in Green Innovation: We will support the growth of 1,000 women-led SMEs focused on developing climate-friendly products, such as biodegradable goods and recyclable sanitary pads, promoting innovation and sustainability.

“Women as Climate Champions: We aim to empower 10,000 women as community leaders in climate action, supporting them to lead local climate change adaptation projects and environmental conservation efforts.

“Restoration of Degraded Land: Addressing land degradation is central to climate resilience. Our initiative will focus on empowering 5 million women impacted by land degradation to participate in sustainable land restoration efforts.

“The Nigerian Women Nopal Cactus Plantation Program: This program aims to promote sustainable agriculture by planting Nopal cactus, which will not only combat desertification but also create economic opportunities for women through the commercialization of its biomass.

“Green Infrastructure and Clean Energy: Investing in solar, wind, and hydropower projects, we aim to ensure clean energy access for rural women, who are often left behind in energy transitions.

The minister called on international partners, development agencies, and private sector leaders to join in the efforts to foster effective policy development, research, capacity building, and resource allocation, concluding that supporting women-led initiatives will not only empower communities but also accelerate the transition to a green economy.

Other dignitaries there were Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Hon. Terseer Ugbor, Access Bank Executive Director, Gregory Jobome, Joseph Murabula of Kenya Climate innovation Centre, Halima Bawa-Bwari, a Director, Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources, Arash Irantalab, Counsellor and Head of Development Cooperation and the Senior Technical Advisor on Climate Change to the Minister of Women Affairs, Prince Xavier Eyamba , Akinola Solanke, the Conference Director, among others.