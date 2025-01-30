Osun Approves New King for Ido Ajegunle,  Five Others

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Executive Council has approved the appointment of Prince Timileyin Oluyemi Ajayi, a United Kingdom-based information technology (IT) engineer as the Olojudo of Ido Ajegunle in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

The new king, who studied Office and Information Management at Lead City University Ibadan, Nigeria before his sojourn abroad, is an entrepreneur and business owner who invested in the hospitality and the agricultural industry.

Other approved new kings are Prince Emmanuel Adesokan Ayoola as the Oluwaro of Iwaro in Ife North Local Government Area and Prince Kazeem Deji Ogungbe as Oniwata of Iwata in Irewole Local Government.

The Council further approved the elevation of Baale Owajigbo of Ejigbo-Orangun; Baale Owamagbon of Ila, Baale Owafaye of Obalogbo-Ila (Ila Traditional Council); Baale Osi Okero-Ife, Baale Mayowa Ifegunle-Ife; Olu of Apatalami-Ife; Baale Ayede Temidire Town; Baale Akingbade of Ayetutu Ipoye-Ife (Ife Traditional Council).

Other elevations include: the Looyin of Olodo Okebode-Ijesa; Ologbese of Ogbese (Atakunmosa West); Alaye Daramola-Ijesa (Atakunmosa East); Baale of Ajitena (Ejigbo Traditional Council) and Olaota of Osunwoyin (Ayedire Local Government) to Part II (Recognized) Status of The Chief’s Law, Cap.25, Laws of The Osun State, 2002.

The Council presided over by Governor Ademola Adeleke also approved the White Paper on the Report of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the Aragbiji of Iragbiji Chieftaincy Declaration.