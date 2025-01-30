International Group Unveils Dance Talent Competition in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

An international body under the aegis of United Dance Organisation (UDO), United Kingdom, has unveiled a dance talent competition in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The programme tagged: ‘Dance Nigeria’, is targeted at youths with dancing skills across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, the Chief Executive Officer of Amexx Logistics Services Limited, sole representatives of UDO United Kingdom, Andrew Azuka, stated that the competition would commence on February 22.

He pointed out that the various winners at the zones would go ahead to compete at Lagos State in August this year for an overall winner who will represent Nigeria/West Africa at the international stage.

Azuka also disclosed that prizes for winners at the zonal level are N2million, N1.5million and N1million for the first runner-up, second runner-up and third runner up, respectively, while the overall winner will go home with N5million.

Azuka said: “United Dance Organisation (UDO) is one of the biggest organisers of dance world championships, with over 47 country partners and millions of viewers across the globe.”

“Under this unique partnership, we are organising the biggest dance championship in sub-Sahara Africa.

This event is dedicated to youths, especially the dancers to help them develop their arts and craft, showcase their talent potentials to the general public and compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe and eventually become global czars and celebrities.”The competition is almost free, we are only charging N2,500 for administrative fee.”

“The prices for the regions-we are doing the six geo-political zones-and each of the zones prices are first runner-up, N2million, second runner up, N1.5million and third runner-up, N1million. The winner at the grand finale goes with N5million and will represent Nigeria at the World Championship in Cardiff, Wales in the United Kingdom in August 13.”

Also speaking, the Creative Director, Dance Nigeria, Terry Igo, said the competition has the preliminary stage, which is competition at the regions, adding: “Three winners will emerge at the zones and those 18 groups will compete at the grand finale in Lagos where a winner will emerge”.

He mentioned that competitors can be in group, single or dual.

The creative director also said participants could infuse a bit of the Nigerian culture into their dance, adding that the programme is going to impact positively on the youths.

“As you know, this is the maiden edition in Nigeria. Some other countries have already done 4th, 5th edition, so we are working tirelessly to make sure that everything is organised and we’ll in place for the competition to succeed,” he stated.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Dieomokuma Ishmael, lauded the organisers for the competition, saying the state government is in support.