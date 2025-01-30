Illegal IG Statement: Sowore Gets N10m Bail 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday granted bail in the sum of N10 million to former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Justice Liman admitted the rights activist to bail while delivering ruling in his bail application in an alleged cybercrime charge filed against him by the Nigeria Police Force.

The judge had on Wednesday adjourned to Thursday for ruling after taking arguments from lawyers representing parties in the suit.

Sowore was arraigned on Wednesday by the police on a 16-count charge bordering on cybercrime.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, following which his counsel, Marshall Abubakar, moved for his release on bail to enable him prepare adequately for the trial.

Abubakar, in arguing the motion, urged the court to release Sowore on bail in the most liberal terms possible pending the hearing and determination of the trial.

Responding, the prosecution counsel, Udey Jonathan, opposed the application and urged the court to deny Sowore bail.

He argued that although bail is at the court’s discretion, it is not a state of grace, adding that if the court decides to grant bail, it should impose stringent conditions that will guarantee that the defendant attend his trial.

Delivering ruling on Thursday, Justice Liman, who observed that the alleged offence is a bail-able offence, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety in like sum.

Meanwhile, the court ordered Sowore to deposit his international passport with the court and must not travel without permission of the court.

The judge also held that the surety who must be a responsible Nigerian citizen residing within the court’s jurisdiction, should submit an affidavit of means and title documents of landed property in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which must be verified by the court registrar, along with a valid means of identification.

Responding, Sowore’s lawyer, who thanked the court for the ruling, requested that his client be released to his legal team pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions within a few hours.

Justice Liman subsequently granted Sowore a 24-hour extension to remain with his lawyers and adjourned to April 8, 2025, for commencement of trial.

Sowore, in the charge, is accused of using his verified X (former Tweeter) handle account, ‘Omoyele Sowore,’ to post a statement against the Inspector General of Police, calling him “illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun”.

The police alleged that this statement is false and intended to incite a breakdown of law and order.