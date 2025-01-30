Dogara Has Lost Political Relevance, Integrity, Says  Youths Vanguard

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has been described as a relevance seeker in the political scene of the country having lost every dignity and respect following his recent controversial decisions.

The assertion was contained in a rejoinder by a political pressure group known as Bogoro/ Tafawa Balewa Youths Vanguard to a letter titled Gov Bala -vs-HE Wike: Let the Truth be told written by Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the 8th National Assembly, and former Member who represented Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa, Federal Constituency, signed and issued by Comrade Habila Daniel JP Dodo, chairman of the organisation.

The group described the former Speaker of the House of Representatives as a politician who is desperately seeking relevance and recognition from the federal government of Nigeria led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He wants to reach President Tinubu through using the channel of Nyesom Wike.”

“I will like to draw the attention of the Hon. Minister of FCT to the fact that Dogara knows the best way for him to get to the President, it is through him, therefore an opportunity has come and he has become the spokesman painting Governor Bala Black,” Dodo, the chairman of the group stressed.

He added:”Nemesis is catching up with Dogara. He needs to seek the face of God Almighty for insulting the Man of God – President of COCIN.”

The chairman noted that the attack by the former Speaker was unnecessary and uncalled for because according to him, “unfortunately Dogara has lost his grip of political conscience and relevance.”

He said: “It is with pertinent that I wish to join issues with Hon. Dogara at a point like this, considering the fact that he is seeking for relevance by all means. Posterity will always judge and catch up with an egotistical, selfish and narcissistic individual who at all material time, knows and cherish only himself and his ego.”

Habila Daniel Dodo added:”I wish to put the records straight with the following reasons: If we are talking of a person full of himself, it is Hon. Dogara who sees himself as Mr. Perfect, always taking advantage of the privilege given to him by his constituents for his personal gain at the detriment of the electorate.”

“My position above can be seen in the way and manner Dogara changed from one political party to another just because of a small issue that true men can stand and resolve.”

“Let me take you out for a walk through his fight with virtually all the past and present Governor(s) of Bauchi State whom he served from the time we first gave him our mandate to represent us till date.”

“Dogara has always been fighting them, thereby, bringing little or no development to our people from such governors, except governor, who, despite all odds, has vowed to do what even him, Dogara could not. If Dogara is talking of betrayal, he has forgotten that he is the principal of all betrayals.”

“Has he forgotten that even the finger that fed him and brought him into the political peek, he has bitten and tried all he could to bring him down?”

“Has he forgotten that he was against his kinsmen to the extent of causing the burning of their houses and among his in-law, losing his life? Or he thought we don’t know why he is against Governor Bala? It is pertinent that at this time, Dogara is trying to be the spokesman of the Government he fought against before the last elections, just because he is looking for relevance.”

The chairman of the group explained that Dogara’s real problem lies in: the political integrity—or lack thereof—of the very individuals making such claims.

“Dogara’s accusations of betrayal paint him as someone who has abandoned the fundamental principles of loyalty and gratitude.”

“A prominent example of this betrayal is his relationship with Professor Suleiman Bogoro, a man who played a significant role in Dogara’s political ascent. Prof. Bogoro stood by Dogara during crucial moments of his career, including when Dogara was vying for the Speakership of the National Assembly. Yet, despite this unwavering support, Dogara turned his back on his mentor, a move that has come to symbolise his disregard for loyalty.”

“It is not just Prof. Bogoro who has been betrayed. Dogara’s involvement in the 2007 Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro civil unrest raises serious concerns about his leadership style. The violence, which led to the burning of homes and the displacement of local families, allegedly had Dogara’s influence behind it,”he added.

“Figures like Mr. William Wadni, Mr. Peter Roko, Mr. Mamaki Ishaya, and others were reportedly affected by the unrest. If Dogara did indeed have a role in orchestrating or fueling these tensions, it speaks volumes about his character and the lengths to which he might go to maintain political control. Such actions are unbecoming of a leader, particularly someone who holds the kind of responsibility that Dogara once did as Speaker of the House of Representatives,” he concluded.