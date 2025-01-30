Court Decides Sowore’s Bail Request Today

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, adjourned till Thursday(today) to decide if he will grant bail to former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore.

The judge made the adjournment after taking arguments from lawyers representing parties in the suit.

Sowore was arraigned yesterday by the Police on a 17-count charge bordering on cybercrime.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, following which his counsel, Marshall Abubakar, moved for his release on bail to enable him prepare adequately for the trial.

Abubakar in arguing the motion urged the court to release Sowore on bail in the most liberal terms possible pending the hearing and determination of the trial.

Responding, prosecution counsel, Udey Jonathan, opposed the application and urged the court to deny Sowore bail.

He argued that although bail is at the court’s discretion, it is not a state of grace, adding that if the court decides to grant bail, it should impose stringent conditions that will guarantee that the defendant attend his trial.

Sowore in the charge, is accused of using his verified X (former Tweeter) handle account, ‘Omoyele Sowore,’ to post a statement against the Inspector General of Police, calling him “illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun.”

The police allege that this statement is false and intended to incite a breakdown of law and order.