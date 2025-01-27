Vento Furniture Rewards Customer with Luxury Car Gift

Aleading Nigerian furniture company, Vento Furniture, presented a lucky customer, Mrs. Toluwani Wabara, with a brand-new Mikano Changan Eado Plus luxury sedan.

According to the Managing Director of Vento Furniture, Mahmood Sadiq, the gesture was part of the company’s recent customer reward campaign.

At the presentation ceremony held at Vento Furniture’s Abuja showroom, officials of the National Lottery Commission described the process as transparent, fulfilling all criteria leading to the selection of the lucky winner.

Officials of Mikano Motors, led by General Manager Operations, Hassan Ghandour, and other dignitaries and partners of Vento Furniture attended the event.

Mahmood Sadiq emphasised the company’s commitment to valuing its customers.

“The significance of this campaign hinges on our commitment to staying true to our value of identifying with customers who have patronized us over the years,” he stated.

“It’s an incredible feeling for us at Vento Furniture to reward customer loyalty. We recognize brand loyalty from our customers and are committed to providing quality products and occasionally introducing campaigns that give back to our customers,” Sadiq added.

Upon receiving the key to the brand-new car, Mrs. Toluwani Wabara expressed heartfelt gratitude to Vento Furniture for the incredible gift.

She praised the sales team for exceptional customer service. Recounting her experience at the showroom, she said: “I had been searching for the perfect furniture for my home, but to no avail. I even considered traveling abroad to find what I needed. Fortunately, a friend recommended Vento Furniture, and I was blown away by their impressive collection. From negotiation to delivery and installation, the entire process was seamless and left a lasting impression on me.”