OCP Africa, Nigeria Chart New Path to Transformative Agriculture

Agnes Ekebuike

In a move to bolster food security and agricultural sustainability, a high-level Nigerian delegation engaged OCP Africa in Casablanca, Morocco, to chart a new direction for the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI).

The delegation, comprising representatives from the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI), Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), and the Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN), was led by the Managing Director of MoFI, Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang.

The discussions, hosted by OCP Africa’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Mohamed Hettiti, centered on the development of PFI 3.0, which aims to revolutionize Nigeria’s agricultural sector. Building on the successes of PFI 1.0 and PFI 2.0, the initiative seeks to enhance the value chain, integrate advanced technologies, and empower smallholder farmers.

Takang emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to achieving food sovereignty through strategic partnerships. “For Nigeria to attain food sovereignty, we must invest in innovative platforms that integrate advanced agricultural practices, ensure fertilizer availability, and empower farmers. PFI 3.0 offers an opportunity to modernise logistics, promote sustainable practices, and deliver tangible benefits to millions of Nigerians,” Takang said.

Other stakeholders also reaffirmed their commitment to the initiative. NADF’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Mohammed Abu Ibrahim, stressed the importance of concessionary funding to reduce fertilizer costs. FEPSAN President, Alhaji Sadiq Ibrahim, assured farmers of the association’s dedication to providing high-quality fertilizers, while NSIA’s representative, Mr. Iruansi Itoandon, expressed optimism about leveraging past successes to achieve the goals of PFI 3.0.

The partnership aims to integrate innovative approaches such as digital tools for monitoring fertilizer distribution, sustainable soil health practices, and improved logistics. The rollout of PFI 3.0 is expected to enhance access to fertilizers, increase productivity, and reduce post-harvest losses for Nigerian farmers.