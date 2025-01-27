Nigerdock Records 17M Man-hours with Zero Lost Time Injury

Nigerdock has said that it achieved a significant safety landmark of 17 Million Man-Hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) across its operations.

The achievement it said in a statement, is indicative of its implementation of global safety standards and sustainable business practices.

Remarking on the milestone, Nigerdock Chief Executive Officer, Maher Jarmakani said: “This milestone reflects our prioritisation of workplace safety and our exemplary adherence to best practices in our day-to-day operations. I commend our managerial and operational teams, along with our partners and sub-contractors for an unwavering commitment to implementing company-wide world-class safety standards, and policies focused on operational safety, the environment, health, security and emergency readiness.”

A critical Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for Nigerdock’s conformity with industry best practices, LTI is a measure of injury sustained on the job, and it is a benchmark that evaluates adherence to safety and environmental requirements during operations.

Nigerdock General Manager, Operations, Simon Husband added: “Maintaining a safe workplace is a collective effort, and we are grateful for the continuous vigilance of employees towards preventing disruptions due to personnel injury. Our mantra of ‘No one gets hurt at work’ is a shared dedication to a safe and secure work environment that consistently meets international safety requirements.”

The company holds an annual HSE Week to deepen awareness and strengthen an incident-free work culture. The organisation recently achieved recertifications for Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015) and Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (ISO 45001:2018).