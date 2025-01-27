 Eniola Bolaji Wins Gold at Egypt Para Badminton International 2025

Paralympic bronze medalist, Eniola Bolaji, has etched her name in history once again by clinching gold at the Egypt Para Badminton International 2025.

In a commanding performance, Bolaji defeated Sweden’s Hillevi Salomonsson 2-0 (21-1, 21-2) in the women’s SL3 final yesterday, underscoring her dominance in the event.

The African champion also showcased her prowess throughout the tournament, overcoming Shahinda Mohamed (21-7, 21-2), Basma Nabil-Fawzy (21-6, 21-4), and Elizabeth Puma (21-2, 21-4) with straight-set victories in earlier rounds.

According to the Badminton World Federation, Bolaji has competed in 10 international championships over the past two years, emerging victorious in all—a remarkable feat that cements her as a force to be reckoned with in Para Badminton.

Reacting to her triumph, President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih, celebrated Bolaji’s achievement, highlighting its significance for Nigerian sports.

“Eniola Bolaji’s gold medal at the Egypt International 2025 is a testament to her unparalleled talent and dedication. As the first and only African medalist in Para Badminton at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, she has once again brought immense pride to Nigeria.

“Winning 10 consecutive international tournaments is no small feat; she is a national treasure and a global icon,” Orbih stated.

He added that Bolaji’s success is a beacon of hope for both Para Badminton and Badminton in Nigeria, inspiring athletes to strive for excellence in 2025.

Looking ahead, Orbih reaffirmed the Federation’s commitment to hosting world-class events, including the Para Badminton International Championship and the All Africa Para Badminton Championship in Abia State later in October.

“The Badminton Federation of Nigeria, in collaboration with Abia State, is determined to deliver a successful Para Badminton International Championship and the All-African Para Badminton Championship. We are fully committed to meeting and exceeding international standards,” Orbih concluded.

Bolaji’s victory not only marks a golden start to the year but also solidifies her status as a trailblazer in Nigerian and African Badminton/Para badminton.