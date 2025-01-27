Consortium Drags National Stadium Bid Concession Winner to ADR at FCT High Court over Debt

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Following the failure to settle the debt owed to them, a Technical Consortium to Messrs GreenArps Project Limited on the concession of the National Stadium in Lagos dragged the Company to the Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC, formerly the Uwais Dispute Resolution Centre) last Thursday, 23 January 2025.

This was done in a bid to broker peace and for all parties to reach an amicable settlement on their lingering default in the payment of their negotiated fees and services.

GreenArps Project Limited is a company owned and managed by Business Mogul, Kessington Adebukuola Adebutu, popularly known as ‘Baba Ijebu. The company is alleged to have defaulted in the full payment of negotiated fees and further services rendered by a Technical Consortium which directly led to the company’s successful concession bid for the National Stadium in Lagos in November 2023.

As a way to resolve the matter without resort to court litigation to get their balance payment of ₦50million of the original ₦150million fee, both parties went to the ADRC in Abuja hosted by the FCT High Court Multi-Door Court, Abuja.

The dispute was not resolved at the hearing last Thursday and has been adjourned to allow the parties a further opportunity to resolve the matter.

THISDAY further learnt that the Technical Consortium however appears quite dissatisfied with the manner GreenArps is handling the dispute and are bent on pursuing litigation should the mediation fail.

Details of the mediation at the ADRC were not revealed as per rules of engagement as at press time.

Checks by THISDAY revealed further that in reply to the Consortium’s Letter Before Action, the Law firm of Olaniwun Ajayi on behalf of GreenArps, claimed that the payment of the balance ₦50million was “…wholly contingent on formal notification from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (now the National Sports Commission) that our Client is the preferred bidder for the concession of the National Stadium Complex, Surulere, Lagos.”

The Consortium however is disputing this on the premise that the contract with GreenArps clearly states that the condition for payment of the final balance of ₦50million is fulfilled once GreenArps is notified only that their Bid for the Concession is successful. They said this condition had been fulfilled.

Indeed a letter written to GreenArps in November 2023 and signed by the then Facility and Stadium Director of the FMYSD, Engr A.A Alanamu on behalf of the Minister of Sports at the time, interestingly says in part: “Following the successful outcome of the bidding process leading to the emergence of your company (GreenArps Project Limited) as the preferred bidder on the concession of the National Stadium , Surulere, Lagos, I am directed to invite you to a meeting with the Honourable Minister.”

Another letter on January 26, 2024 from the Ministry to GreenArps referred to the ‘Negotiation Meeting’ as ‘the next critical stage’ following ‘the emergence of your Organisation as the preferred bidder…’

The Consortium is Insisting that its mandate ended with the notification to GreenArps as the preferred bidder and they are bound to settle all due financial obligations as per their agreement.

The National Stadium in Lagos was built in 1972 by the General Yakubu Gowon Administration ahead of the 1973 2nd All African Games hosted by Nigeria. It had a sitting capacity of 55,000 at inception but was scaled down to 45,000 when Nigeria hosted the U19 World Youth Championships now renamed U20 FIFA World Cup.

The highest attendance ever recorded at the main-bowl was 85,000 when Green Eagles played the final of the 1980 AFCON with Algeria. It has hosted several global and continental events amongst other.

However over the last two decades, the Sports City, as the facility was called, has lost its allure and degenerated into a sorry state of dilapidation and decay.