Aregbesola Loyalists Meet, Agree to Quit APC

Members of the Omoluabi Progressives, a political group of a former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, have said they have agreed to quit the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement signed by the group’s organising and publicity secretary, Oluwaseun Abosede, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Osogbo.

Abosede said that the resolution to leave APC was reached by the stakeholders from all the 332 wards in the state during the group’s monthly meeting in Ilesa.

“Some of the reasons the group is quitting APC include allegations of ostracism, suspension and expulsion of members without fair hearing.

“Another reason is the perceived neglect and denigration of the group within the APC structure.

“Also, the dissatisfaction with the party’s handling of internal crises, which contributed to APC’s poor performance in the last election cycle in Osun, is another reason.

“Members of the group were put to a voice vote by the leadership and they unanimously affirmed their readiness to switch allegiance to another political platform ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election,” Abosede said.

Speaking at the meeting, the statement said that Aregbesola commended members of the group for their commitment to the principles of integrity, character and good governance.

He appealed to them to remain steadfast as they repositioned Omoluabi Progressives for the future.

Aregbesola, a former Minister of Interior, said that the decision of the group to quit APC marked the beginning of a new journey towards entrenching responsible leadership in Osun State.

“I am indeed happy that all of you have spoken with one voice. A united front to lead the way to our collective victory in the journey ahead.

“Our mission is to raise the level of prosperity of our dear state through responsible leadership.

”The path we have chosen is smooth, highly reassuring, and full of good tides that will propel Osun to greatness.

“Therefore, you must show more commitment and attract genuine people who are ready to walk this path of righteousness with us,” he said.

He assured the group that ongoing efforts to properly position the Omoluabi Progressives for future challenges would soon yield positive results.

“We are open to all, regardless of political, religious or socio-cultural affiliations.

”We have the numbers, strength and political acumen to provide leadership that will make Osun the envy of its peers. By the grace of God, we shall succeed,” he said. (NAN)