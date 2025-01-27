Ali Seeks Wealthy Nigerians, Corporate Bodies’ Support  to Fund Education

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A former Chairman of Governing Council, Osun state University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN), Professor Yusuf Olaolu Ali, at the weekend called on wealthy individuals and citizens in the country to intervene in the funding of education, to help in molding the country’s future leaders.

Ali, who is also Kuliyan of Ilorin Emirate, said that the support became imperative because the government at all levels alone cannot fund education in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of a twin lecture theatre in the Faculty of Law named after him by the management of Thomas Adewumi University(TA, Oko – Irese , a private owned institution in Kwara State), Ali stated that, all efforts must be on ground to develop education since there is no substitute for education.

Ali, however, expressed delight that the honour was done to him without any financial contribution from him to the project but in recognition of his disposition and contributions to the education development.

He said: “There is no substitute for education and is easier to lead a knowledgeable people than ignorant people.”

Ali explained that “when people are ignorant there is no light that is flown that won’t work but when people are educated is difficult for them to be cheated and is also difficult for them to be led by the nose.

“So, it is in the interest of the government to ensure that they pay maximum attention to the issue of education, especially the funding .

“But having said that, education has gone beyond government funding education; we need other interventions from corporate bodies, individuals. other citizens and other people can intervene. So it’s mixed and grilled.”

Also speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of Thomas Adewumi University(TAU), Professor Francisca Oladipo, said the twin lecture theatre was named after the legal luminary to inspire the institution’s under graduates, particularly the law students to attain greater heights like him.

According to her, “Each time our students walked pass that road they see that name, they remember him, they want to be like him, it inspired them to want to think like him especially, they Law students. they want to attain what he has been able to attained. So those are the two significant motives behind today’s events.

“And it also means sustainability; we constructed everything ourselves using the laterite blocks, the ones they called mud blocks use by our father’s in those days and everything was done not by a contractors even the metal work , for the roofing we used wood.

“There used to be a very big tree there, and that place used to be a waste dump, so it also means waste to wealth.”

In his address, the Founder of the university, Dr. Johnson Adewumi, also acknowledged that Prof. Ali’s unwavering dedication to education, justice, and the empowerment of young minds aligns with the vision and mission of establishing the university.

“We are proud of the strides TAU has made in its quest for academic excellence, and today’s unveiling represents another significant chapter in that journey,” he said