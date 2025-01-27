2027 Lagos Guber: Youths Rally Support For Seyi Tinubu 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A group under the aegis of Southern Youth Movement has urged Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, to contest for the governorship seat in Lagos State come 2027.

The movement vowed to mobilise youths across the southern part of the country to compel him to contest for the guber seat in Lagos State, maintaining that it is his constitutional right to do so.

According to a statement issued weekend and signed by the National President of the Movement, Chief Promise Lawuru, Seyi should not reject their call to contest because his father is currently the president of the country.

“We Southern Youth Movement (SYM) hereby call on Engr. Seyi Tinubu to contest the forthcoming 2027 governorship election of Lagos State. Seyi Tinubu is qualified to be a governor in all ramification. Age wise, he is eligible to contest the governorship seat with every requirement from the constitution.

“Seyi is eligible and the most important thing is that he is a Lagosian. So we the youths of the Southern Youth Movement are going round all the southern states to make sure that the youths take over the affairs of governance across the southern states.

“But first, we are starting with Lagos State. We will definitely go round all the other states in the south to make sure that youths take over the affairs of governance,” it stated.

The group urged Seyi Tinubu to contest, noting that the youths have 101 reasons why he should be governor of Lagos State.

“Seyi Tinubu is an hard working man. Seyi becoming the governor of Lagos State will make Nigerians and the whole world at large to see that truly he is meant to be governor.

“We are living in a digital world that needs people with digital experience to handle governance; and we believe that with Seyi becoming the governor of Lagos State will create more expansion in the state. The state right now needs expansion and only people with digital experience can make that come to pass.

“We hereby appeal to all Lagosians to see Seyi beyond the ‘president’s son ‘. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has his name, Seyi Tinubu has his own name. The Nigerian constitution does not ban him from contesting. Therefore, we want the people of this country especially Lagosians to see Seyi Tinubu’s credibility beyond his father being the president,” it added.