Woodhall Capital Pledges Funding to Drive Creative Sector Growth

Omolabake Fasogbon

Financial services firm, Woodhall Capital reaffirmed its support for the creative economy’s growth at the just concluded Lagos Canvas that brought together local artists, filmmakers, and fashion designers to showcase their ingenuity.

The event which targets economic empowerment aligns with Woodhall’s mission to foster sustainable growth for businesses through finance support.

President and Founder of the firm, Moji Hunponu-Wusu, hinted at the firm’s blueprint and plans for the industry, during a fireside chat involving key industry stakeholders at the event.

He welcomed the proposed creative bank as an initiative that would cater to specific needs of the sector, noting that no one would tell African story like Africans.

“We can’t wait for others to save us. We must build our own future. As I always say, ‘If not me, who? If not now, when? All the countries we admire, their forefathers paid the price for success and the amazing things we see.

“We are someone else’s forefathers, so we must also pay the price. Home is where the solution is, and if not our company, who will do it?

“Many creatives in Africa aren’t considered successful until they’re recognised internationally. But why should we need external validation to know our worth, this is because funding dictates the direction. With Woodhall Capital, we now have African funding that allows us to define our success and create content that resonates with us.”

Speaking at the high-profile gathering organised by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter, in partnership with EbonyLife Media, Baxter expressed United Kingdom’s readiness to partner with the sector investment wise.

“We are collaborating with Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment to boost trade between the UK and Nigeria. We’re focusing on specific sectors where we can build partnerships, increase trade, and develop local expertise in Nigeria,” he disclosed.

In her contribution, the CEO of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu, reiterated the motive of Lagos Canvas to empower the next generation of creatives in music, film, fashion, and art.

Earlier, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the event as evidence of Lagos’ thriving creative industry, noting that such platform was relevant in promoting local talent.