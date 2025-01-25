Victor Osimhen A Devil in the Making

Manchester United have never hidden their desire to bring Napoli owned striker, Victor Osimhen to their fold and the Super Eagle has been a long-time target of the Red Devils, but negotiations never materialised between all parties to make the Nigerian’s Old Trafford switch come to fruition. However, with the new carrot dangled at the English giants in which one of their home-grown players, Alejandro Garnacho making a switch to Naples in exchange for the Nigerian jewel making a move to England, the 2023 Africa Footballer of the Year’s dream of playing in the Premier League may at last come true

Super Eagles Striker, Victor Osimhen could finally make Old Trafford transfer after years of links. The 26-year-old notched 76 goals across four seasons in Italy before being exiled by Antonio Conte at the beginning of the campaign.

When a move to Saudi Arabia collapsed, Osimhen sealed a loan agreement with Galatasaray, where he has since gone on to continue his scintillating goalscoring form by scoring 15 times in 19 matches.

He has long been a target of the Red Devils, but negotiations never materialised between all parties to make the Nigerian’s Old Trafford switch come to fruition.

It’d come as no surprise to see Napoli use him as a makeweight in talks, either, as Conte made it clear he has no future at the club after acquiring Romelu Lukaku as his successor, even going as far as to strip Osimhen of his shirt number.

Manchester United have struggled in front of goal this season and their latest defeat against Brighton at Old Trafford further proved that point and the Red Devils have therefore intensified their interest the move for Napoli attacker, Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

The Red Devils have only scored 27 goals in 22 Premier League matches this season and both their strikers; Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, have failed to make a huge impact this season.

Hojlund has only managed to score two Premier League goals in 17 appearances this season while Zirkzee, who was signed in the summer transfer window last year, has managed three goals in the league this season in 22 appearances.

A new attacker is needed at the club and that is why they have made a verbal offer to sign Osimhen, according to Turkish journalist Kağan Dursun.

As per the report, Napoli officials recently tried to secure Osimhen’s commitment to the club but the attacker has made it clear that he wants to leave the Italian club permanently.

That has encouraged Man United to make a move for the Nigeria international, who has shown his quality in front of goal over the years, helping the Italian side win the Serie A title as well.

Osimhen, who has been described as a fantastic player by Jose Mourinho, has the attacking quality and finishing ability that Man United need.

He is good enough to become the leader of their attack and provide them with the experience they need in crucial situations.

While Hojlund and Zirkzee have only shown flashes of their talent at Old Trafford, Osimhen is a finished product who can straight away become a part of Manager Ruben Amorim’s side and contribute goals to the team.

The player has an exit clause in his contract which would allow him to join a new club in the January transfer window. The clause is not limited to any team or league, making it easier for Amorim’s side to sign the attacker.

United should therefore not waste any time in trying to sign the attacker who can completely transform their team.

Alejandro Garnacho’s prospective move to Napoli is now rapidly developing with each passing day of the transfer window.

In truth, it’s a deal that needed to progress swiftly rather than see either club drag their heels due to Manchester United’s requirement for a replacement if the youngster leaves.

They may have an ideal successor lined up, too, as a recent report from FF TV claims the Serie A leaders are ‘close’ to signing Garnacho after offering £12.6m plus prolific frontman, Osimhen, who would have to be recalled from his loan with Galatasaray.

While it would see United part ways with one of their most exhilarating academy graduates in recent years, they would be welcoming a player who was once considered the most lethal striker in the whole of Europe, therefore finally putting an end to their longstanding troubles upfront.

The Italian giants began pursuing Garnacho from the moment Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain took shape, and Conte has seemingly ordered the board to be unrelenting in their efforts to grant him the Argentine.

Despite playing 118 times for United at the age of 20, Garnacho could leave the club this month with Napoli and Chelsea interested in him. The Manchester Evening News reported earlier in the January transfer window that United may be compelled to offload the forward this month to adhere to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability rules.

As per the rules, United are ‘under increasing pressure’ to sell an academy player with a high value because any deal would equate to pure profit.

No deal is in place yet for the Argentina international to move to Italy but with just under two weeks until the transfer window closes, there remains plenty of time for the details to be agreed. And as comes with the transfer window, speculation is already circulating over how the financial package will be presented.