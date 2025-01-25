To Drive FG’s Reforms, Tinubu Names Board Chairmen for 43 Federal Agencies, Parastatals

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday appointed board chairpersons for 43 federal agencies and parastatals and a secretary to the board of the Civil Defence, Immigration, and Prisons Services.



The President, according to a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also appointed a new Managing Director for the Nigerian Railway Corporation and a Director-General for the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI).



Tinubu also directed the board chairpersons not to interfere with the management of the organisations, emphasising that their positions are non-executive.



All the appointments take immediate effect.

The new appointees included: Hon. Hillard Eta, Chairman (Cross River) for National Youth Service Corps; Former External Affairs Minister, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, Chairman (Lagos) for Nigerian Institute of International Affairs; Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi U. Ganduje, Chairman (Kano), Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, and National Secretary of the APC, Senator Surajudeen Bashiru Ajibola, Chairman (Osun), National Sugar Development Council.



Others were Sulaiman Argungu, Chairman (Kebbi), Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company; Senator Magnus Abe, Chairman (Rivers), National Agency for Great Green Wall; Festus Fuanter, Chairman (Plateau), National Teachers Institute; Raji Kazeem Kolawole, Director-General (Oyo), National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI); Chief Victor Tombari Giadom, Chairman (Rivers), Nigerian Institute of Educational Planning and Administration;

Comrade Mustapha Salihu, Chairman (Adamawa), Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria; Hon. Hamma Adama Ali Kumo, Chairman (Gombe), Industrial Training Fund, and

Donatus Enyinnah Nwankpa, Chairman (Abia), Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology.

In addition, Senator Abubakar Maikafi, Chairman (Bauchi) was appointed Shelda Science and Technology Complex; Nasiru Gawuna, Chairman (Kano), Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria; Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Chairman (Lagos), National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion; Chief D. J. Kekemeke, Chairman (Ondo), Nigerian Postal Service; Hon. Musa Sarkin Adar, Chairman (Sokoto), National Inland Waterways Authority; Prof. Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar, Chairman (Nasarawa), National Steel Council; Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad, Chairman (Kaduna), National Environmental Standards and Regulations Agency, and Mu’azu Bawa Rijau, Chairman (Niger), National Bio-safety Management Agency.



Similarly, Hon. Durosimi Meseko, Chairman (Kogi) was appointed into the board of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute and Hajia Zainab A. Ibrahim, Chairman (Taraba), Federal Teaching Hospital.

Others were Dr Kayode Isiak Opeifa, Managing Director (Lagos), Nigerian Railway Corporation; Hon Durotolu Oyebode Bankole, Chairman (Ogun), Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti; Mr Abdullahi Dayo Israel, Chairman (Lagos), Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta;

Dr (Mrs) Mary Alile Idele, Chairman (Edo), Federal Medical Centre, Asaba; Nze Chidi Duru, Chairman (Anambra), Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja; Hon. Emma Eneukwu, Chairman (Enugu), Federal Medical Centre, Owerri; Major General Jubril Abdulmalik (rtd) Secretary (Kano), Civil Defence, Immigration and Prisons Services Board; Mr. Uguru Mathew Ofoke, Chairman (Ebonyi), Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia; Felix Chukwumenoye Morka, Chairman (Delta), Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa; Alhaji Bashir Usman Gumel, Chairman (Jigawa), Federal Medical Centre, Yola; Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, Chairman (Imo), David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Ubuhu, Ebonyi State; Chief Edward Omo-Erewa, Chairman (Edo), National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency; Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, Chairman (Kaduna), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, Chairman (Borno), Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State; Hon. Lawal M. Liman (Chairman), Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, Zaria.

Dr. Abubakar Isa Maiha (Chairman), Federal Medical Centre, Katsina; Isa Sadiq Achida, Chairman (Sokoto), Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC); Dr Ikye Orikpo, Chairman (Delta) University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.,



Dr. Mohammed Gusau Hassan, Chairman (Zamfara), Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu; Hon. Yahuza Ado Inuwa, Chairman (Nasarawa), National Building and Road Research Institute; Hon Yahaya Bello Wurno, Chairman (Sokoto), Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority;

Augustine Chukwu Umahi, Chairman (Ebonyi), Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital;

Babatunde Fakoyede, Chairman (Ekiti), Federal Scholarships Board and Hon. Shola Olofin, Chairman (Ekiti), Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund.