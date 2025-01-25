  • Saturday, 25th January, 2025

South-east Students Apologise to EFCC over Officer’s Death 

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) South-east Zone has condoled with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the loss of one of its operatives, Aminu Sahabi Salisu, stressing that his death caused them grief and regret.

 Salisu, an Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC (ASE11), was killed in cold blood while on a legitimate duty by a suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu on January 17, 2025.

The students according to a statement by the EFCC, expressed their grief and solidarity with the commission yesterday, when a delegation led by Comrade Charles Obinna Ijeomah, paid a condolence visit to the EFCC’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, at the commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

Spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Mr. Dele Oyewale who issued the statement observed that Ijeomah, who pledged the collaboration, cooperation and support of the entire South-east students assured that, “As the coordinator of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), South-east, the onus falls on me and my colleagues here to ensure that we sanitise and give proper orientation to our students not to indulge in anything that has to do with internet crime and we have been succeeding,” he said.

“We are very sorry for the incident that happened lately in Awka. Maybe you may have seen our comments, our stance, we condemned it. An operative was shot in the process of carrying out his official duty. Whatever that is going on in South-east is being controlled by students and I am their leader. I cannot watch and see things go wrong. That is why we condemned the killing of that operative,” he added. 

