IG Committed to Improving Institutional Capacity, Says Force Spokesperson

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), an Assignment Commissioner of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, yesterday said that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, is committed to improving the institutional capacity of the force to deliver on its statutory mandate.

Adejobi said this while addressing a press conference on the fifth edition of the conference and retreat for senior police officers, to be held between February 24 – 26 2025 in the ancient and serene city of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Force Spokesperson said that the conference is part of the IGP’s ongoing effort to transform the force into a professionally competent, service-driven, rule-of-law compliant and people-friendly security institution with the capacity to support the Federal Government’s agenda of economic prosperity and development in the country.

The conference, he said will serve as a platform for police strategic managers and carefully selected policing experts in the country and across the globe to engage in peer review and cross-fertilisation of ideas on the effective implementation of community-based internal security management strategies.

He further explained that the conference is a gathering of all senior officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police and above and a platform for senior police managers in the country to critically assess the internal security performance of the force and strategize on ways of improving service delivery and secure the internal security space of our dear country.

“In the last edition, the event hosted the President of INTERPOL, Ahmed Naser Al Raisi. While delivering the keynote address, the INTERPOL President expressed his organisation’s desire to further strengthen INTERPOL’s collaboration with Nigeria, considering the vital position and the role of the Nigeria Police Force in security of the international community.

“The fifth edition, with the theme: ‘Improving Nigeria’s Internal Security and Economic Prosperity Through Inclusive Policing’ has been scheduled to hold from Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th February 2025 in the ancient and serene city of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

“The Opening Ceremony will take place on the 24th of February 2024 at 10:00 am with The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the Special Guest of Honour, to declare the conference open.

“Other guests expected to grace the opening ceremony include the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, State Governors, National Security Adviser, Legislators, Ministers, the Chief of Defence Staff and other heads of security agencies in the country. We are also expecting some guests from across the African continent and beyond”.

Adejobi said that the theme of this fifth edition underscores the pivotal role of an inclusive approach to policing in fostering national security and economic growth.