Sudan Crisis: Gov Lawal Offers Automatic Employment to 16 Zamfara Nursing Graduates

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has granted automatic employment to 16 graduates of Nursing from Sudan International University.

Presenting their certificates to them during a ceremony at the Government House, Gusau, the Governor urged the graduates to to participate in government’s mission to rescue the state.

A statement on Friday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that 66 students, sponsored by the Zamfara State Government, were evacuated from Sudan in 2023 due to the ongoing conflict in that country.

The statement noted that 16 of the 66 evacuated students were students of Nursing who were unable to take their final exams before the war began.

According to the statement, “In September 2023, Governor Dauda Lawal took a compassionate step to assist the 66 Zamfara students evacuated from Sudan.



“On the Governor’s directives, the Zamfara Commissioner for Education liaised with the Sudanese university’s management to conduct exams for the 16 final year students, which was held in Nigeria.

“The Sudan International University has sent the certificates of all the 16 students who passed the examination and were presented to them by the Governor.”

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor said that, “a state of emergency has been declared in Education by my administration, addressing the critical situation in Zamfara state.

“We are currently making notable strides and will persist in investing substantial resources in Education as it forms the foundation of an improved society.

“We are constructing and rehabilitating hospitals all over the state, but that is not the issue as you can’t build structures without the requisite workforce, so you came at the right time.

“You have pursued a field with significant benefits, Nursing, and as a result, you will all be granted automatic employment with the Zamfara State government.

“The Head of Service will officially confirm your employment in the Zamfara State Civil Service. Congratulations.”